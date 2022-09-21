Joe Haden is calling it a career. The former Pro Bowl cornerback has announced his retirement from the NFL, via his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Haden also plans to sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns to officially retire as a member of the franchise. He also spent the latter half of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The now 33-year-old was selected No. 7 overall by the Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Florida. He played for the organization through the 2016 season and was named second-team All-Pro (2013) and received two Pro Bowl nods (2013, 2014) over his tenure. His 101 pass breakups are also the most in franchise history.

He was released by the club in the summer of 2017 and quickly latched on with the Pittsburgh Steelers, inking a three-year, $27 million deal with the fellow AFC North club. In Pittsburgh, Haden would continue to play at a high level and earned the third Pro Bowl selection of his career in 2019.

Haden's time with the Steelers also included his first taste of the playoffs, playing in two postseason games with the first coming in 2017 and the second last season.

In what has proven to be the final year of his career, Haden played in 12 games for the Steelers in 2021 with 11 starts. Over that stretch, he tallied 38 tackles and broke up six passes. He finishes his career with 29 interceptions, 155 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles, ad 615 tackles.