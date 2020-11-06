With 6:15 remaining in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game, fans that picked the under points total in the Packers' road tilt with the 49ers were probably feeling good about their bet. The betting line for Thursday night's game was set at 48.5 points, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Bettors who took the under were cruising toward a W. At that point in the game, the Packers led 34-3 after Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby drilled a 53-yard field goal. Down 31, it seemed unlikely the Packers would leave their starters in on their next offensive possession and San Francisco had been stonewalled on offense all game.

Then, the 49ers' offense, after not generating a scoring drive since their second possession of the game, came to life and finished the game with consecutive scoring drives. After Richie James made it 34-10 on a 41-yard touchdown catch, Jerick McKinnon one-yard score with four seconds left put the game total to 51 points, as the Packers left town with a 34-17 victory.

While fans that picked the under surely aren't happy, the betters who picked the Packers to cover their spread were rewarded without much stress. A 7.5-point favorite, the Packers never trailed while taking a 21-3 lead into intermission. Green Bay received stellar performances from Aaron Rodgers and Devonte Adams, who connected 10 times for 173 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers are now 6-2 and remain atop the NFC North, while the 49ers are under .500 for the first time since dropping their season-opener to the Cardinals.