Giants claim Steelers' preseason sacks leader after Pittsburgh tried to sneak him through waivers

Tuzar Skipper has had an interesting summer.

Skipper, an undrafted rookie outside linebacker out of Toledo, earned a spot the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster after leading the Steelers in sacks during the preseason. Skipper was released on Saturday as the Steelers promoted receiver Johnny Holton to the active roster prior to Pittsburgh's season-opening loss to the New England Patriots.

Pittsburgh, which was likely hoping to reclaim Skipper once he cleared waivers, never had that chance. Instead of re-signing with the Steelers, Skipper was claimed by the New York Giants on Monday, a team that is coming off a rough 35-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener.

Skipper, who attended the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis before attending Pittsburgh's rookie minicamp, jumped on NFL team radars following his breakout season with the Rockets in 2018. After registering just one sack during his first two years at Toledo, the 6-foot-3, 246-pound pass rusher racked up 8.5 sacks last fall. He also recorded 60 tackles (11.5 for loss) while also forcing two fumbles. He also scooped up two fumblers while helping the Rockets win four out of their final six games.

During the final weekend of the 2018 regular season, Skipper's 2.0 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss helped Toledo defeat Central Michigan while clinching a Rockets bowl bid in the process. Skipper earned Third-Team All-MAC honors following his productive season.

Skipper, who was reunited in Pittsburgh with fellow former Rockets Ola Adeniyi (an undrafted OLB in 2018) and 2019 third-round pick Diontae Johnson, received extra reps during the preseason after Adeniyi sustained an injury. Skipper more than took advantage of his opportunity, recording 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles during the preseason.

.@TuzarSkipper knocks it out.

Tyson Alualu picks it up. pic.twitter.com/nRNjsm1Se3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 26, 2019

Skipper joins a Giants defense that failed to sack Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott once in Sunday's loss. New York's defense surrendered 494 yards that included 405 passing yards and four touchdowns from Prescott.