Giants claiming Cooper Rush off waivers isn't a surprise as Jason Garrett talked highly of QB with Cowboys

Cooper Rush wasn't on the unemployment line for long, as the former Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agent never had the opportunity to explore free agency. The New York Giants claimed Rush off waivers Tuesday (per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero) from the Cowboys, reuniting the quarterback with former Dallas head coach Jason Garrett.

Garrett is in his first season as offensive coordinator of the Giants and is already beginning to leave his mark on the quarterback room. Signing Rush may be a minor move with Daniel Jones entrenched as the starter and Colt McCoy as the No. 2, but the Giants do have an opening at the third quarterback spot, with Rush expected to battle Alex Tanney for the job.

Bringing Rush to New York shouldn't be surprising in the least with Garrett running the offense. When Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was battling a shoulder injury in December of last season and his consecutive-starts streak appeared to be in jeopardy, Garrett had no issue giving Rush the start and trusting him to lead the Cowboys in a playoff race.

"There's a lot to like about Coop. He's one of those guys that came in as a free agent and basically just earned his way based on how he's played," Garrett said in Week 16 of last season with the Cowboys. "His approach is outstanding. He's a real pro in terms of his preparation. He's always ready for his opportunities and just handles situations well. He's a smart player. He's an instinctive player. He's a good decision maker. He's probably a better athlete and has a better arm than people give him credit for. He's just done a good job when he's gotten chances. We like him a lot."

A former undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan, Rush spent his first three seasons with the Cowboys. He has played just five games in the NFL and attempted just three passes, largely in part due to Prescott's availability every week. Rush has been the No. 2 quarterback in Dallas the past several seasons, but the Cowboys decided to upgrade at the position by signing Andy Dalton to a one-year deal to back up Prescott.

Rush was deemed expendable and was officially waived Monday. The Giants wasted no time in bringing Rush in, gaining a quarterback that's familiar with Garrett's system. Rush may never play a regular season snap with the Giants, but there's an excellent chance he may end up with the third quarterback spot as a developmental signal caller for Garrett.

Rush could be the quarterback to back up Jones in 2021 and beyond if Garrett continues to like what he sees.