Giants GM Dave Gettleman on critics: 'In three years, we'll find out how crazy I am'

Coming out of the 2019 NFL Draft, one of the most criticized teams in the league is the New York Giants. Not only did general manager Dave Gettleman trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham for what amounts to a run-stuffing defensive tackle (No. 17 overall pick Dexter Lawrence), a long-shot project edge rusher (Oshane Ximines) and an average safety (Jabrill Peppers), he also traded up at the end of the first round to take a cornerback (DeAndre Baker, who is a good player, but why exactly are the Giants trading up when they have so many holes on their roster?) and used the No. 6 pick on a quarterback (Daniel Jones) many felt was an enormous reach and then said he could envision that quarterback sitting behind Eli Manning for as many as three years.

The weekend wasn't even over yet before people started calling Gettleman crazy. It's safe to say he heard the noise about his alleged mental state, and he has a response.

"In three years, we'll find out how crazy I am," Gettleman told NBC's Peter King.

Well, alright then. Gettleman justified taking Jones at No. 6 and implying that he could sit for a while, despite the fact that there were players on the board who could have conceivably helped both now and in the future. He did so by alluding to his past history with quarterbacks.

"The bottom line is, I have confidence in what I do and who I am," he told King. "I've been a part of organizations that had pretty good quarterbacks -- Jim Kelly, John Elway, Kerry Collins, Eli Manning, Cam Newton. I've led a charmed life with the quarterbacks on the teams I've worked for. I know what good ones look like. The other thing is, résumés matter. Every once in a while, I wish the people taking the shots would take a minute to look at my résumé. I've been a part of teams that went to seven Super Bowls. I had a hand in some of them. But today, there's no patience. And there's no room for civil discourse in our society, which I find sad."

While Gettleman is right that résumés do matter, they do not and should not afford an executive unlimited deference. Having had success in the past does not mean you know everything, just as not necessarily having had success doesn't mean you know nothing.

Gettleman also insisted that if he wanted Jones, he had to take him at No. 6 overall. He told King that he entered discussions with the Broncos to move up from No. 17 to No. 10 in order to get him, but that deal did not ultimately come to fruition. He also stated that he knows for a fact two teams would have taken Jones before No. 17, so he could not afford to pass at No. 6.

"I agonized over that," Gettleman told King. "I agonized. Before the draft, we discussed that thoroughly as a group -- first last Friday, then again Wednesday. Obviously we had great regard for Josh Allen. But the one thing I have learned is you don't fool around with a quarterback. If he's your guy, you take him. If you put 32 general managers in a room and gave 'em sodium pentothal [truth serum], every single one of them would tell you a story of how they got cute in a draft and it cost them a player they wanted. So you don't get cute there. You don't get cute with a quarterback."

Gettleman's tenure in New York will likely be defined by this pick and last year's selection of running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall, as well as his decisions to trade Beckham, Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon, and let Landon Collins walk. It won't be long before we find out exactly how crazy he is.