The New York Giants' last playoff appearance was in 2016. They eye a return to the postseason as they get ready to play their two last regular-season games. Two key players who have helped the Giants get in this position are quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants want them both back next year and beyond.

The team views them as being part of their future, according to Rapoport. Both players will be unrestricted free agents this offseason and the Giants reportedly plan on trying to work out a deal with them both. The Giants could use their franchise tag on one player, but a multi-year deal will likely be needed for the other.

Rapoport explains that "the price also has to be right," but says the Giants hope both players will suit for them next season.

Before the Giants can focus on who they are bringing back next year, they still have two crucial games to play, starting Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. It's a winnable game for the 8-6-1 Giants, with the Colts standing at 4-10-1. The Giants will conclude their regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are trying to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and will be a very difficult divisional opponent to finish the schedule against.