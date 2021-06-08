Saquon Barkley hasn't taken the field for the Giants since September 2020, and it doesn't appear as if he'll take the field again anytime soon. Asked Tuesday about the star running back's recovery from a torn ACL, coach Joe Judge declined to provide a timetable for Barkley's return, as The Athletic's Dan Duggan reports. The former Pro Bowler is expected to miss all of the Giants' mandatory minicamp, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, as New York takes a cautious approach with his rehab.

Judge is happy with how Barkley has "attacked" the recovery process, per Duggan, but added that the Giants are "going to make sure that we take Saquon's rehab at the correct rate for his individual body and injury." In other words, they aren't in any hurry. And that's not surprising, considering there's still three months until Week 1 and Barkley warrants as much rest as possible. The former first-round pick has played just 15 games the last two years, missing all but two contests in 2020.

Barkley is still expected to be ready for the start of 2021, and he figures to be a centerpiece of the offense once again -- two years removed from his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season. In the meantime, former Broncos and Raiders reserve Devontae Booker is taking reps as the Giants' fill-in No. 1, with Ryquell Armstead, Corey Clement and Gary Brightwell competing for additional snaps.