Dak Prescott's devastating right ankle injury has rocked pro football's landscape ever since the Cowboys' quarterback suffered the injury trying to get away from Giants safety Logan Ryan. Prescott, who reportedly was released from the hospital on Monday, is now facing a four-to-six month recovery period and will miss the remainder of the Cowboys' 2020 season. The Cowboys are 2-3 through five games after coming from behind to beat the Giants on Sunday, 37-34.

Ryan, speaking to the media following Sunday's game, said he felt sick to his stomach after seeing Prescott carted off the field after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation to his ankle. Ryan, who remained unsigned for most of the offseason before signing a one-year deal with the Giants, said that Prescott's similar contract situation contributed to his sick feeling. Prescott, who was hoping to secure a long-term contract from the Cowboys this past offseason, instead signed his franchise tag that paid him a $31.4 million guaranteed for the 2020 campaign.

"I hope he comes back. I hope he gets $500 million," Ryan said, via SNY. "He deserves it. Honestly, that was the worst thing that happened today. I got a sick taste in my stomach for it. He was playing a hell of a game, [and] it was a hell of a battle."

Logan's tackle on Prescott took place with the Cowboys leading by a point with 6:46 remaining in the third quarter. Prescott, who helped the Cowboys erase an early 17-3 deficit, hit rookie CeeDee Lamb for a 22-yard completion two plays prior to his injury. That completion would be the last of the season for Prescott, who leads the NFL in attempts (151), completions (222) and passing yards (1,856) through five games.

"He made it really tough on us," Ryan said of Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler who threw for a career-high 4,902 yards last season. "He's a hell of a player. He's got a lot better on his reads. He's got a really good arm. He was tearing it up out there, and he was making it hard on me. And that's why this sucks."

Ryan alluded to when he broke his fibula late in the 2018 season, saying that he came back a stronger player when he resumed his career in 2019. The stats certainly support Ryan's claim, as he tallied four interceptions, 18 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks while helping the Titans reach the AFC title game. Ryan is hoping Prescott can make a similar recovery while also breaking the bank in the process.

"I know he's going to come back strong," Ryan said.