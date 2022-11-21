The New York Giants did not just lose a football game on Sunday afternoon. They also lost several players to injury throughout the course of the game.

Rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who was in the midst of his most productive game as a pro (9 catches for 100 yards on 13 targets) left the game with a knee injury on the first play of the fourth quarter. In the immediate aftermath of Robinson's injury, reports suggested that it was quite serious. Head coach Brian Daboll then had those fears realized as he announced on Monday morning that Robinson had suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Now, New York is looking at Darius Slayton and Richie James as the top-two options as a very thin wide receiver position.

"Tough to see him go down," quarterback Daniel Jones said of Robinson postgame, per ESPN. "I thought he played really well, made some really big plays for us throughout the game. To see him go down like that is tough and feel for him. We've had guys step up and play well throughout the year, so it won't be any different here. We all got his back and supporting him for sure."

In addition to Robinson, the Giants also saw cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson and Fabian Moreau, safety Jason Pinnock, center Jon Feliciano and right tackle Tyre Phillips leave the game with injuries of varying severity. Pinnock was taken to the hospital for further evaluation on a jaw injury. Feliciano indicated that initial testing on his neck injury was positive, and Jackson stated that he hyperextended his knee but will undergo an MRI.

The Giants have just three days until their next game, as they travel to Dallas to take on the division rival Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. New York and Dallas are each 7-3, but the Cowboys own the tiebreaker thanks to their having won the matchup between the two teams earlier in the season. The Giants now look like they will be extremely shorthanded for the rematch.