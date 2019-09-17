Giants name Daniel Jones new starting quarterback for Week 3; could the Giants trade Eli Manning now?

The Giants are starting Daniel Jones in Week 3 and it appears the Eli Manning era is over (again)

Let the Danny Dimes era begin. Daniel Jones is the new starting quarterback of the New York Giants, the team announced on Tuesday. This comes in the wake of Pat Shumur declining to name a starting quarterback on Monday, opening the door for the team to bench Eli Manning and go with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

So what happens to Eli now? ESPN's Adam Schefter seemed to hint there could be a change afoot when it comes to the veteran.

The Jaguars certainly are in need of a quarterback and so are the Jets, should Eli not be willing to change geographical locations.

More on this story as it develops...

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

