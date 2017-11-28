Giants bench Eli Manning for Geno Smith, will eventually play rookie Davis Webb
Manning's starting streak is officially over
The Giants' unexpected disastrous season took another strange turn on Tuesday when the team announced that they will bench franchise legend Eli Manning for Geno Smith against the Raiders on Sunday. They also committed to playing rookie Davis Webb at some point this season.
"Geno will start this week," Giants coach Ben McAdoo said. "Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give Davis an opportunity."
And that means Manning's consecutive starts streak will end at 210. According to the Giants' press release, Manning willingly accepted his demotion. He was given the chance to maintain his streak, but declined the opportunity to start. Basically, it sounds like Manning was told that he could start and continue his streak before getting pulled mid-game for Smith or Webb.
That's why he said no thanks.
"Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play," Manning said. "My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won't finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can."
More to come.
