2019 NFL Draft: Grades, analysis for every first-round pick, from Kyler Murray to N'Keal Harry

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma He's an intriguing prospect. I like the way he can throw the football, but he did it in an offense with five guys that are gonna get drafted, in front of him. There is a lot to like, but he has bust potential written all over him. I don't like quarterbacks that stand 5-10. Grade: C-

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State Love this pick for the Niners getting the best pass rusher in this class. They are building something special on that defensive line. Bottom line is they are gonna get after the quarterback. Love this pick. There are concerns about durability, but Nick did the smart thing by checking out early last season. Grade: A

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama I love this pick. I could make a case for Josh Allen as the Jets needed more of a pure pass rusher, but this kid will be dominant. People in the league have compared him to Reggie White, let's slow down a bit on that, but this kid is a dominating player. Grade: A

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson If you get good Clelin Ferrell, you are getting an 'A' player. If you get bad Clelin Ferrell, you are getting an 'F' player. Too much inconsistency from him. They need edge players, but I think there were better options here. I'd have taken Josh Allen or even Ed Oliver. Grade: C

Devin White, LB, LSU I think he's a good player and I think he's gonna add to that defense. He's a three-down player and can run, but he's an off-the-ball linebacker and position value is changing a little bit. I would have taken Josh Allen here or even Ed Oliver. Grade: B

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke I wanted to give this pick an 'F.' I like Daniel Jones, but I just don't like him in this spot. They must have gotten intelligence that another team was going to take him before 17. I like him, but not at No. 6. It's a strange pick this early. Grade: D

Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky The Jaguars didn't think he would be here. They thought he would go at 3 or 4 or 5. I love this pick. Their identity is defense. I like this pick, they could have went in a different direction, but he fell to them and they took him. Grade: A

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa He's a good player, but let's stop with all the comparisons to Rob Gronkowski. He's a good blocker, but nowhere near as good as Gronkowski. He's more George Kittle. Can he rush the passer because the Lions can't rush the passer? Grade: B-

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston I thought he was misused at Houston. I think this kid is going to be special at the next level. He is not Aaron Donald, I don't like that comparison. He plays a lot like John Randle and Randle was a Hall of Famer. This kid is going to be a good player for Buffalo. Grade: A

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan This is the player to replace Ryan Shazier after what happened to Shazier, who had a tragic injury and might never play football again. This kid can fill that role for the Steelers. They gave up a little too much though (picks 20 and 52 overall and a 2020 third round pick). He better be special. Grade: B

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama The National Championship Game against Alabama was overblown. He did some good things against Clelin Ferrell. He's a plug and play. The best part of this pick is it gets the spinning top off the field in Bobby Hart, who will no longer be the right tackle in Cincinnati. He'll be a consistent starter in the National Football League. Grade: B+

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan He's very athletic, he's a specimen, but it doesn't translate on the field. Where's the production? He could end up being a great pick or could be a bust. There's no in-between. He's either feast or famine. There is a shoulder concern. He might have to have shoulder surgery. Grade: C-

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson This is my favorite pick of the entire draft so far. Love this pick. I think this kid is going to be a star. I was all over Grady Jarrett when he was picked and I think Wilkins could be even better. This is a good building block for Brian Flores and his staff. Grade: A+

Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College I like the pick. When Matt Ryan is not protected from the interior, he has real problems. They got a guy that's going to be a fixture on the interior there for a long time. I think Lindstrom is a feisty guy. Good solid pick by the Falcons. Grade: B

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State I think he's the best quarterback in this draft and it's a great pick for the Redskins. Getting a cheap quarterback to come in and push to start right away is a great move. Love this pick by the Redskins. Like Kyler Murray he's a one-year wonder, but there's a lot of potential here. Grade: A

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State This is one of the guys when you look at him you see speed, speed and more speed. The Panthers had all kinds of problems rushing the passer last year and Julius Peppers retired, so this makes sense. Good pick for the Panthers. I really like this pick. Grade: B+

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson The Giants wanted to come away with one big guy, whether it be a defensive lineman or an offensive lineman and a quarterback in the first round. Gettleman is doing exactly what he wanted to do. He wanted to get a big, massive man on the line and he did just that. Grade: B

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State I like this pick. It's a B-plus for me. The Vikings couldn't move anybody off the line of scrimmage last year. Bradbury is very athletic, not a very big kid, but he can move. Grade: B+

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State I love this pick. When you look at the tape, the guy who was dominating for Mississippi State was Simmons. He was dominating on the interior. This kid has a chance to be one of the most dominant interior linemen in two years. You could have made a case for getting a weapon for Mariota, but this pick makes a ton of sense. Love, love this pick. Grade: A

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa I like Noah Fant. I think it's a good pick for the Broncos, but I probably would have taken Drew Lock here. Joe Flacco is not the long-term answer at QB. Fant is a move tight end and they are becoming more valuable in the NFL, but I would have taken Lock. Grade: B

Darnell Savage, S, Maryland The Green Bay Packers had all kinds of issues at safety last year. They signed Adrian Amos and he's a thumper and doesn't cover as much ground as Savage. This kid covers a lot of ground. The defense under Mike Pettine is going to be nasty this year. Grade: B

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State He's a good pass protector, but he didn't have to put his hand in the ground. Eventually he'll have to, but can he? He better be a guy you can plug in there and be a 10-year starter and make some All-Pro teams. Taylor would have been my pick in this spot. Grade: B-

Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State I thought there were better options on the board. Jawaan Taylor would have been my choice and Greg Little even. He could be a good move or could be a bust. They need him to be good right now. Deshaun Watson got killed last year. He's a massive man and they need help. Watson should be happy. Grade: C+

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama It kills me to say this, and I wanted to give this pick an 'A,' but you know how I feel about running backs going in the first round, but this kid is a great player. He's fresh and I think he will step in there and be a special player right away. He's great in blitz pickup as well. Grade: B+

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma I love this kid. I think he's an explosive player. Yes, he's small at 170 pounds, but this guy can fly. If you're gonna make Lamar Jackson a better quarterback, you need good players around him to make him better and this kid will help. Grade: A

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State Yeah, there's issues. There were teams that took him off the board with concerns about the heart. The ability is there. The ability is phenomenal. He's fast, he made a lot of plays. Had a great senior year. Controversial pick to keep an eye on going forward after Redskins gave up picks to trade back into first round. Grade: B

Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State They need to get better on all levels of their defense. They decided that Abram was a better pick than the corners. This kid will thump you. The Raiders need to get back to that. I probably would have taken one of the corners, but I like the kid. I think this is a move in the right direction. Grade: B+

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame I love the selection. I think this kid has got great upside. The Chargers needed to get better on the defensive line and they needed to get tougher. They needed to get better inside, we saw that in the playoff loss to the Patriots. Grade: A

L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU He was one of the guys on my better than team (guys I like better than the scout do). He's a power end. Frank Clark was a power end. I like this pick. Grade: B+

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia I like it. Here's the thing on Baker. Early in the process I had a GM tell me he was going to be the first cornerback taken and I didn't believe him. The kid comes with a swagger. He's a South Florida corner. South Florida corners come into the league with a swagger. Grade: B+

Kaleb McGary, OL, Washington I understand why they wanted to do it. They don't have a long-term answer at right tackle. Maybe he goes in and plays right tackle next year. The Falcons said they've gotta get better on the offensive line. I like this move paired with Lindstrom earlier. Grade: C+