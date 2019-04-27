2019 NFL Draft: Grades, analysis for every second-round pick, from Byron Murphy to D.K. Metcalf

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington I like this move. I think this kid is a feisty kid. He'll stick his head in there and he will tackle. There are some corners in this draft that don't tackle (see Greedy Williams), but this kid is tough. The Cardinals rebounded from a tough first night. Grade: B+

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple The Colts got a great season from Pierre Desir last year, they need help on the other side. I think this pick makes all the sense in the world for the Indianapolis Colts. Good pick and they've got a lot of picks and will be very active today. Grade: B

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida The Jaguars have knocked it out of the park (with Josh Allen in first round and now Taylor). This kid is nasty. Talk about big, physical guys. Put him at right tackle and now all of a sudden your offensive line is solidified. I love this pick. Jaguars nailed it. Grade: A

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina I think there were better options here. I think Parris Campbell or even DK Metcalf would have been a better option. This kid just does not run that well and I'm concerned, he's only 5-11. Grade: B

Greg Little, OT, Mississippi I love this kid. This is an A+ in my book. This kid is a first-round talent. There was talk before the season that he was Top-10. He didn't quite play to that, but you get him under the right coaching and I think he has all the skills to be an All-Pro. Grade: A+

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma When I talked to (Bills head coach) Sean McDermott at the combine, one of the things he said is we have to get better around Josh Allen, well, they did. This kid gets them really that much better. This is a heck of a tackle. Nice move by the Buffalo Bills. Grade: A

Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan The Bucs had corner issues all last year. Vernon Hargreaves never has come close to playing up to how they thought he could play. They have to get better on the corner. It's a pick of need. Grade: B

Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson I think there were better options here. I think Greedy Williams, even though he's a pile jumper because he doesn't tackle anybody. You've still got to get that cover guy. He covers, he just doesn't tackle. Don't like what the Raiders are doing. Grade: C+

Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State I don't love the kid. The Big 12, I think I could play left tackle in that conference and not give up any sacks. There's not a lot of pass rushers in the Big 12, so you've got to slow the roll there. Grade: B

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri I love the kid. He's got the swagger and a big arm. Everything I love in a quarterback. I think he's gonna command the huddle. He's a gunslinger. A lot of people compare him to Jay Cutler, but you know what, there's a little Brett Favre in there too. Grade: A

Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii I love him. He flies around to the football. Nowadays you've gotta have a guy that can fly around and run and chase. Grade: B+

Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississippi State This is one of the guys that was on my better than list. People say McCoy and Bradbury, but he was right there with them. He's an athletic kid, he can get up the field and he's a nasty kid at times. He's gonna be a good player for the Packers. Grade: B

Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt He was the captain of my better than team, that tells you what I think about him. I love this kid. The New England Patriots get it. Bill Belichick works the system better than anybody. Belichick the master at work again. Grade: A+

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU I do like his cover skills, don't get me wrong. Let's face it when you can rush the passer with Olivier Vernon on one side and you got the other guy Garrett on the other side, you are gonna be able to attack and play press man. I just don't like his ability to tackle. Grade: B

Marquise Blair, S, Utah What does Seattle want? They want another Earl Thomas, a guy they can pluck in the middle of the field and go sideline to sideline. Now this kid, I'm not saying he's Earl Thomas, but that's the kind of player they want. I think there were better options. Grade: B

Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M This was a smart pick because they had to replace Max Unger. Drew Brees has to be protected inside since he is a short quarterback, so it works. Grade: B+

Ben Banogu, EDGE, TCU This guy is a DPR (designated pass rusher). He's gonna play on third down. The Colts need to get better on third down. I like this pick. I don't love it, but here's the deal in that division now you better be able to rush the passer. Grade: B

Irv Smith, TE, Alabama I like this pick. Look, here's the deal, he can block. There aren't a lot of tight ends that can block and catch. This guy is a complete tight end. Irv Smith will block, so I think that makes him an impact player right away. Grade: B

A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi He's a better receiver than DK Metcalf. I like this kid, I think this is a good pick. The Titans have to do everything in their power to make Marcus Mariota better, he has to get better, so why not give him another weapon, allow him to throw the football, be better throwing the football, be more productive. Grade: A

Drew Sample, TE, Washington This is a strange pick for me. It's hard to kill them for this pick because he wasn't used at Washington, I think once he gets to the NFL game he might be a better player than he showed at Washington because the skill set is there. Grade: C

Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State I give this an A grade, you know why? You draft a running back in the second round and it's okay, you can get away with that. Not in the first round, second round is fine. One-year wonder, right? He only played one year behind Saquon Barkley. That's okay when you are a running back, there's no wear and tear. Grade: A

Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky They had issues last year really big-time in coverage. Big, long, instinctive corner, played in the SEC. Surprised he lasted this long. Grade: B

Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois Their offensive line was a disaster last year, Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times. He can move, you have to get better up there. Good pick. Grade: B

Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia This is definitely a pick where you say if something happens with Tyreek Hill it's a 'B-.' I think this is a reactionary pick. I think there were better options. Parris Campbell or Riley Ridley would have been better choices. He wasn't even the best WR on his team, Ridley was. Grade: B-

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford I think there were better options on the field. He didn't play to that speed. When you watched him on tape you say he's a big, physical guy but he doesn't run that well, well he did run that well. I worry when guys don't play to their speed. Grade: B+

Trysten Hill, DL, UCF There were some issues off the field that led to him sitting out some games, spending time on the bench. When you pop on the tape the kid is a force. I love this pick. Grade: A

Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State GM Chris Ballard is knocking it out of the park. He is one of my favorite receivers. One of my No. 1 guys in this draft as it relates to outside guys. He can flat out fly. He was misused at Ohio State. Grade: A

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware They are gonna pair him with Derwin James. They still have Adrian Phillips, but you know how Gus Bradley plays his safeties, they play a lot of three safety looks. I think this is a pick for the future. The Chargers are having a heck of a draft. Grade: B+

Taylor Rapp, S, Washington He's a playmaker but his 40 time is a concern. He plays a lot faster than that, which shows up on tape. Grade: B

Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts The Cardinals need to get playmakers and this is a guy that's a playmaker. He can fly. I love Andy Isabella. He has a chance to be special. I don't like what they've done in the draft, but this one actually makes sense. Grade: B

Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia I like safeties who have been corners at one time in their careers, and Thornhill played that spot at times for the Cavaliers. That gives him range in the middle of the field. He can also play some slot corner if needed. Grade: A