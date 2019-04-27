2019 NFL Draft: Grades, analysis for every sixth-round pick, from KeeSean Johnson to Darwin Thompson

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Fresno State

Johnson plays much faster and more fluidly than his combine effort would indicate. He glides in an out of his breaks and is decently efficient after the catch. The Cardinals have added a ton of talent at receiver in this draft. Grade: A-



Sutton Smith, OLB, Northern Illinois

Smith will be one of the smallest edge rushers in the NFL, but don't be surprised if he plays off the ball in Pittsburgh. He has a wide array of devastating pass-rushing moves and can bend the edge tightly. He just doesn't have NFL-caliber length or strength. Grade: C-



Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

Smith can be a little clunky with his movements and he's not particularly fast. But he's a huge target, and routinely showcased the strong hands needed to make difficult, contested-catches. Tight end not a huge need for 49ers, but Smith is a good talent. Grade: B+



Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers

Hampton is a tall, rangy safety who can play the slot well because of upper-level change-of-direction skills. He quick identifies play designs, which helps him get to the ball in a hurry. Solid ball skills too. The Saints needed to get multiple DBs in this draft. Grade: B+



Gardner Minshew II, QB, Washington State

Minshew doesn't have an NFL arm but is well-versed getting through his reads and he's very accurate at the short portions of the field. He isn't poised under pressure and can't drive the ball accurately downfield. The retooling of the QB position in Jacksonville is complete. Grade: C+



Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia

Gaillard is a super-experienced, compact power center with loose hips and vice grips for hands. He's an excellent combo blocker and despite not being the heaviest center, he anchors well in most instances. More weight is paramount for him in the NFL. Grade: A



Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn

From the small-school ranks, Ballentine was highly productive in college and has good, not great size. Hyper-twitch allows him to break up a lot of passes. That makes three solid corners for the Giants in this draft. Grade: B-



Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

If Johnson were a few inches taller and had more weight on his frame, he probably would've gone on Day 2. He's a stellar run stopper because of his football IQ, twitch and speed, and he's almost always in ideal position in coverage. Can match up in the slot. Grade: A-



Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M

Williams has a small collection of high-end flashes as a slashing back in college. He lacks the foot quickness, burst, and sustained long speed to make a major impact at the next level. The Bengals needed to add at RB after cutting ties with Mark Walton. Grade: C+



Justin Skule, OT, Vanderbilt

Skule doesn't look like he'd be an effective blocker because he is stiff in his hips and has slow feet. Somehow, he walled off SEC edge rushers relatively often throughout his career. Grade: C-



Travis Fulgham, WR, Old Dominion

Fulgham is an angular downfield threat who can run his routes a little high which hurts his change-of-direction skills. He has good, strong hands in contested-catch situations. The opportunity will be there to stick in Detroit with depth lacking at receiver. Grade: B



Ka'dar Hollman, CB, Toledo

Hollman looks the part of an NFL outside cornerback and has good twitch when moving in a straight line. He's best in zone but needs to improve his tackling and mirroring abilities. Packers get a fast corner late in the draft. Grade: C



Ty Johnson, RB, Maryland

Johnson is one of the deepest sleeper running backs in this class because of his freakish speed once he finds space. He has decent contact balance and adequate agility. The Lions suddenly have a lot of options at RB. Grade: B+



Juwann Winfree, WR, Colorado

Winfree is a big bodied, lanky-ish receiver who lacked production at Colorado and is a solid blocker. Didn't see many looks in college, but the Broncos obviously see something in the local product with the trade up. Grade: C+



David Long Jr., ILB, West Virginia

Long plays out of control, and while that hair-on-fire styles leads to missed tackles, it also places him near the football frequently. He's a little undersized and better against the run than in coverage. Should stand out on special teams immediately. Grade: B



Drew Forbes, G, Southeast Missouri State

Forbes is your classic, highly athletic small-school tackle who'll start as deep depth as he develops at the NFL level. He should kick inside for Cleveland, where he can have success at the NFL level. Grade: B-



Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas

Watts is a modern day nickel inside rusher with active, efficient hand work. He needs to get stronger to hold up against the run, but his pass-rushing prowess could get him on the field earlier than expected, especially considering Minnesota's lack of depth. Grade: A



Marcus Epps, S, Wyoming

Epps spent time at corner and safety at Wyoming and loaded the stat sheet. He has good, NFL-caliber size and decent speed downfield. Epps was expected to be a UDFA but turned a strong pro day into a spot in the sixth round. Grade: B



Isaiah Buggs, DE, Alabama

Buggs is a heavy end who can play defensive tackle in a pinch but is very slow and sluggish in his movements. He can win with power at times. The Steelers keep adding depth to the front seven in Round 6. Grade: C-



Oli Udoh, OT, Elon

Udoh is a super-long, athletic developmental tackle with decent movement skills when moving to the second level. He could develop into an option on the right side at tackle for a Minnesota team looking to upgrade the O-line. Grade: B+



Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Williams is a bigger back but plays like he's a smaller slasher. He doesn't have a lot of tread on his tires and has deceptive acceleration once he finds open space. He could carve out a role eventually in Green Bay. Grade: B



Xavier Crawford, CB, Central Michigan

The 'other' corner from Central Michigan, Crawford earned a combine invite and ran under 4.50. He has experience and decent production in press man, but his change of direction skills are limited. Grade: C-



Blessuan Austin, CB, Rutgers

Austin battled myriad injuries at Rutgers, which is probably why he sank to the sixth round. He has impressive size, twitch, and awareness when the ball arrives. Great value on a guy who could stick long-term in the league. Grade: B+



Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State

McSorley doesn't have the passing ability to be a successful NFL quarterback but is a fine athlete, so he's logical depth behind Lamar Jackson. It's possible the Ravens have a role in mind for him in their run-heavy offense. Grade: C-



Tim Harris, CB, Virginia

Harris crushed his pro day workout, and is another prospect who likely landed this late in the draft because of a lengthy injury history. His speed and size combination are what likely got him drafted. Grade: B-



Gerri Green, DE, Mississippi State

Green represents what's become normal for Mississippi State defenders. He's ultra-physical and never stops moving. He's not a great athlete for the edge rusher spot and lacks a variety of pass-rushing moves. Grade: C



Emeke Egbule, LB, Houston

Egbule is a fun hybrid linebacker with plenty of explosiveness to his game but minimal bend around the corner and raw overall game. We saw with the Chargers last year they need all the talent they can get at the linebacker position. Grade: B



Rashad Fenton, CB, South Carolina

Fenton doesn't have a standout trait but is probably best in a zone-based scheme that lets him attack. Corner was likely the Chiefs' biggest need coming into the draft, but Fenton will likely need time to develop. Grade: C-



Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State

Prince has experience at multiple positions and proved to be a top-flight linear athlete for the tackle position at the combine. He has long arms and loads of experience but also weak grip strength and minimal lateral movement skills. He could have a role in Miami. Grade: A-



Marcus Green, WR, Louisiana-Monroe

Green is a smallish but compact receiver with impressive downfield speed. He's unlikely to have a big role in Atlanta anytime soon, but his speed could lead to him making an impact on special teams. Grade: C-



Travis Homer, RB, Miami

Homer is a good-sized slasher who's capable of breaking off multiple cuts to free himself down the field and is dangerous in the screen game. He also has deceptive speed downfield. The Seahawks love adding talent at running back position year in and year out. Grade: A



Duke Shelley, DB, Kansas State

Shelley is slot corner-sized but played on the outside often at Kansas State and was super disruptive thanks to awesome twitchiness and awareness. His plant-and-drive ability is excellent and he has good downfield speed. The Bears finally add defensive help. Grade: A-



Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

How was Harmon still available in the sixth round? Could've been his subpar combine. He was a consistent,chain-mover for NC State over the past two seasons, has super-strong hands, and knows how to use his big frame to box out cornerbacks. A sixth-rounder with potential. Grade: A



Ulysees Gilbert III, LB, Akron

Gilert is a tiny linebacker prospect who's quicker than fast and wins with his high motor. Expect to see him contributing on special teams in Pittsburgh if he makes the team. Grade: C



Scott Miller, WR, Bowling Green State

Miller is a diminutive slot wideout who was highly productive in the MAC. He'll need to prove himself against press to last in the NFL, but heseems to be a good fit in the slot as the Bucs look to replace Adam Humphries. Grade: C+



Demarcus Christmas, DT, Florida State

Christmas is noticeably powerful on the inside but is not much more than a solid two-down run plugger. Still, guys like that have a role at the NFL level, and the Seahawks needed some depth at the position. Grade: B-



Deshaun Davis, LB, Auburn

Davis is a high-motor linebacker who can be a thumping run-stopper but doesn't have the athleticism or speed to stay on the field on third downs. The Bengals had to add talent at linebacker in the draft and did so with Germaine Pratt and now Davis. Grade: C+



Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma

The Bengals make it two RBs in Round 6 as they look to build their depth there. Anderson is coming off an injury. He's a bigger back with a flowy, slashing style and plenty of impressive receptions on film in 2017. Grade: B+



Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina

Daley isn't always pretty on the outside at tackle. He has a well-rounded skill set -- light feet, decent power, and the ability to re-position his hands if need be. He has starter upside for the Panthers. Grade: A-



Donovan Wilson, S, Texas A&M

Wilson is a tone-setting box safety who has issues changing directions or attacking in zone. In coverage, he's best when he can get physical with tight ends at the line. The Cowboys finally address one of their biggest needs late in the draft. Grade: C+

