2019 NFL Draft: Grades, analysis for every third-round pick, from Zach Allen to Alexander Mattison

Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College You put on the tape of this kid and every single play he plays hard, plays tough, plays physical. He plays the run hard. Might not ever go to a Pro Bowl, but you stick him in there and he's going to play for seven, eight or nine years. Grade: B

Diontae Johnson, WR, Toledo I think it's a little high for him, but who am I to argue with the Steelers when it comes to drafting wide receivers? They know what they're doing. They'll be fine. Grade: B-

Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor Hurd is raw but he has talent. He made the position move from running back to receiver at Baylor, so he's still growing as a player. This was a little high for him, especially after taking another receiver in Round 2. Grade: C-



Jachai Polite, EGE, Florida When you watch the tape, the kid plays hard all the time and he can rush the passer. It's more than just the bad combine, that caused his fall, he didn't get a good recommendation from the staff in Florida. He also, after the combine, went to his pro day and gained weight. There's a bad track record of pass rushers from Florida. Grade: B

Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State There were some other options I probably would have gone with here, but they really liked him. He's a pass catcher. They need to be able to throw the football to the tight end with Nick Foles. Grade: B-

Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis I love the Henderson pick. That kid's explosive, he can fly. Here's the thing about the Rams. What is this telling us about Todd Gurley? He didn't play in the championship game ... there's some concern about his knee injury. Grade: A-

Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State Love this pick for the Broncos — they needed to get stronger inside and he does that. Was productive for the Buckeyes pushing the pocket. Grade: B

Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State He is a physical linebacker who can run. But I think this is a bit high for him. Grade: C+

David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State I don't love it, I think he's a plodder more than anything else. I liked the Henderson pick a few spots earlier a lot more. Grade: B-

Devin Singletary, RB, FAU I know LeSean McCoy is getting older and they're gonna throw the football to Singletary. Sean McDermott is getting players to make Josh Allen better. The Bills are moving in the right direction. Grade: B+

Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M Having one year of productivity doesn't concern me, because once he gets with Aaron Rodgers he's going to catch a ton of passes. I like the pick. Grade: B

Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State He is raw, but he can run. He had an impressive senior bowl that elevated him in scouts' eyes. He fills a major need and he knows Dwayne Haskins well. Grade: B-

Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan Winovich is a try hard player who fits the New England style. His versatility will be big in their defense as they look to replace the production of Trey Flowers on the defensive line. Grade: B

Michael Deiter, OL, Wisconsin This is a great pick. He is a mauler who comes from a program that plays in pro style offense. Can play guard or tackle. Grade: B

David Long, CB, Michigan Long is a great picking for the Rams, someone that has a shot at taking over long-term for them. Remember that the guys in that L.A. secondary aren't getting any younger. Grade: A

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU Takitaki's a linebacker who can run and do a lot of things. He ran 4.62 and the effort is always there. Might have been a little high for him at this spot though. Grade: C

Will Harris, S, Boston College He is an athletic safety who can bring a nice pop when he tackles. The Lions needed to get more athletic on the back end. Grade: B-

Nate Davis, OL, Charlotte He is a project but the Titans need to get better on the inside and he will help. Grade: C

Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State He has first round talent and he fills a major need for the Steelers. Grade: A

Khalen Saunders, DL, Western Illinois He is a power player who will fit nicely in their defense. They have to get better against the run and he will play inside with their move to the 4-3. Grade: B+

Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech Ferguson had some scouts talking him up as a first-round pick. That tells you about his talent. He is raw but the Ravens know pass rushers, and he brings plenty of production from the collegiate level. Grade: B+

Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State I love this kid. He created a lot of buzz through the process, and he should have some untapped potential. I just don't know how big a need tight end was, which keeps it from being an A. Grade: B

Damien Harris, RB, Alabama The Patriots picked up an SEC running back in the first round last year, and here they get a nice player who can mix in behind Sony Michel. They had bigger needs, but with all their picks, might as well take him here if you like him. Grade: B

Cody Barton, LB, Utah He is an active player who can run and cover. Some of the scouts I talked to thought he could go in Round 2. Grade: B

Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford This is a project and they hope he can develop and show some ability. Watch out for the Colts, they have a chance to be really good on defense. Grade: C

Connor McGovern, OL, PSU This is a good solid pick. He is a player who will be a quality starter in a few years. He opened a lot of holes for good runners at Penn State. Grade: B

Trey Pipkins, OL, Sioux Falls There's a lot of athleticism there. A lot of potential to grow. They can take their time and develop him. Grade: B

Chuma Edoga, OL, USC He is an athletic tackle who needs to get bigger and tougher. He is good in pass protection but he isn't great in the run game. Grade: B

Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame I love this kids ability. He has a chance to be a big time producer. Lamar Jackson will love him. Grade: A

Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn Dean is a kid who was a god corner in a good league. Late in the process he was a player that scouts started talking up as cover player. Grade: B

Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion He is a long-armed pass rusher who is raw and has the ability to to become a situational pass rusher in his first year. Grade: B

Dawson Knox, TE, Mississippi He can run and helps fill a need. It's another weapon for Josh Allen. He was underutilized at Ole Miss. Grade: A

Bobby Evans, OL, Oklahoma He was a kid who I put on my better than team. He is an athletic kid who is outstanding in pass protection. Grade: B+

Quincy Williams, LB, Murray State They lack depth at linebacker, so the pick makes sense. Also Telvin Smith isn't around for OTAs. Grade: C

Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky They need to get better on the back end and and he has some ability to run. They have to be better against the pass and he will help. Grade: C

Will Grier, QB, West Virginia He is being taken as a backup, but is he better than Kyle Allen? This one doesn't make a lot of sense. This one doesn't make a lot of sense to me, as you can get contributors even late in the third round. Grade: C

Yodny Cajuste, OL, West Virginia The Patriots get some good value here, as Cajuste could have went 30 picks earlier and no one would complain. He needs some developing, but the Pats have the luxury of doing that. Solid find. Grade: B