2019 NFL Draft: Grades, analysis for every fourth-round pick, from Hakeem Butler to Shareef Miller

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

The Cardinals got a huge, fast, contested-catch extraordinaire in Hakeem Butler in the start of the fourth round. Outstanding value. Butler can play inside or outside and dominate with his size and big catch radius. Grade: A



QB Ryan Finley, NC State

Arm-strength concerns likely were the reason Finley sank to the fourth round, but he's a rhythm pocket passer who can throw with anticipation. Accuracy is good. Nice depth at QB for Cincinnati. Grade: B+



CB/S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

The Saints add to a talented young secondary with Gardner-Johnson, a safety/corner hybrid who's as comfortable manning the slot as he is ranging from center field. Some tackling concerns, but awesome value. Grade: A-



Maxx Crosby, DE, Central Michigan

Crosby is an elite athlete for the edge rusher spot and was a dominant player in the MAC for multiple seasons. He uses his hands very well to beat tackles but must get a lot stronger to be productive in the NFL. Grade: B



Anthony Nelson, OLB, Iowa

Nelson is a large, long, refined pass-rusher who crushed his combine and consistently won on the edge. With a little more strength, he can be a reliable, three-down end in Tampa for a long time. Grade: A



Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

Love was an insanely productive cornerback for the Fighting Irish, and while he doesn't have great top-end speed, he's a fluid mover, good in man and zone, and very aware when the ball is arriving. Grade: A



Khari Willis, S, Michigan State

Willis was a late-riser who takes an extra second to recognize route combinations yet gets his hands on the football often. He's rangy as a tackler but a below-average athlete for the position with good strength. Grade: C



Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah

Punter in Round 4? Wishnowsky was by far the best punter with the biggest leg in this draft, but the value is simply not here early on Day 3. Grade: D-



Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State

Sheffield has 'Ohio State speed,' but he's a small corner who's not very natural mirroring receivers down the field. Too early for him, even if he fills a need in Atlanta. Grade: C-



Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

If healthy, Love has deceptive, blazing speed down the field and showcased awesome vision and twitch between the tackles. After heavy-usage at Stanford and a torn ACL, can he regain all of his athleticism? Grade: B-



Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

Hill is as dangerous in space as they come at the RB position and is freakishly fluid in his hips. Vision and a tendency to bounce outside are the only concerns with his game. The Ravens are committed to the run game. Grade: B+



Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma

Samia is an experienced battler at guard who knows how to use his hands to his advantage and plays with a mean streak. His lateral mobility will be stretched to the max. Vikes keep adding to O-line. Grade: B+



Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama

Miller wasn't on high snap count player for Alabama yet made the most his opportunities, and was clearly the team's most impressive outside pass rusher in 2018. He's an explosive athlete that gives the Panthers another versatile edge talent. Grade: A-



Amani Hooker, DB, Iowa

Hooker loaded the stat sheet at Iowa, and on the field, it seemed to almost solely be due to brilliant football intelligence. He's a step ahead of everyone and aced his combined workout. Complete safety but can play nickel in Tennessee. Grade: A-



Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

Bryant's resume shows a super-productive defender, but he benefited from Clemson's other star linemen. He's strong with good length but really struggles to change direction and doesn't have pass-rushing plans. Grade: C



Hjalte Froholdt, G, Arkansas

This is such a classic Patriots pick. Underrated, experienced, high-caliber athlete in the trenches to add depth to the offensive line. Froholdt had an awesome game against Quinnen Williams and has outstanding feet. Length and lower-body strength are slight issues. Grade: A-



Sheldrick Redwine, S, Miami

Redwine checks the size and athleticism boxes for the safety spot but is more of a run stopper than a playmaker in coverage. He could emerge as a box defender for the Browns. Grade: B-



Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia

Jennings was a chain-mover in 2017 and erupted as a downfield specialist in 2018 for Will Grier. Good size and tremendous contested-catch skills yet there are some easy drops on film. Could be a better fit in the Doug Baldwin role for Seattle. Grade: B+



Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia

Wesco is a good, large blocker from the H-back spot but provides essentially no receiving ability. Should boost the Jets' run game. Grade: C-



Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky

Snell won't run away from linebackers and defensive backs at the NFL level, but he's so patient as a runner (sound like an ex-Steelers RB?), has plus contact balance, and deceptive springiness in his powerful frame. Grade: B



Ben Powers, G, Oklahoma

Powers is a tall, decently-balanced guard better as a pass blocker than when moving forward. He lacks the NFL-caliber movement skills, but Baltimore needs depth on the interior. Grade: C



Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest

Haynes has an exceptional athlete for the guard spot and is incredibly aware of stunts and delayed blitzes. He plays with low pad level and plays the game very under control. The Seahawks get a good one for the line. Grade: A-



Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

Wren is a heavy, long-armed defensive lineman who can play anywhere up front. While he doesn't have many pass-rushing moves, he has an awesome first step for someone of his size and a devastatingly overpowering bull rush. Grade: B-



Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

Ridley looks the part of a starting outside possession receiver, but he was never the go-to target at Georgia and is a stiff athlete. He flashed strong hands in traffic for the Bulldogs. Not a big need for the Bears, what about adding depth on defense? Grade: C+



Iman Marshall, CB, USC

Marshall was a big-time recruit at USC and had a stable yet unspectacular four-year career for the Trojans. Long with good athleticism and adequate ball skills, he seems bound to be that type of reliable corner in the NFL. Grade: B+



Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis

Pollard is a running back/receiver hybrid who needs to have his touches manufactured but plays with impressive explosiveness, and good, not great wiggle. Cowboys could have filled bigger needs with their third overall pick. Grade: C+



Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston

Johnson is how you'd create a cornerback in Madden. Tall, super-twitchy, long. But he's extremely raw staying with receivers in coverage and put some ugly tackling attempts on film. Moldable ball of clay. Grade: B



Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame

Tranquill is a modern-day linebacker who almost plays like a coverage-based safety. He tested through the roof at the combine. He's much further ahead in coverage than he is as a run stopper. Grade: A-



Wes Martin, G, Indiana

Martin is strong interior blocker with good awareness. The speed of his feet are lacking and he probably would've been on the board later in this draft. Grade: D+



Ugo Amadi, DB, Oregon

Amadi is simply a defensive back. Not a safety or corner. His flashes are impressive but he's not a consistently impactful performer against the run or pass and tested poorly. Grade: C+



Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

Stidham has a live arm and good athletic gifts. However, he really struggles under pressure, often leaving the pocket instead of stepping up, and his accuracy to all levels of the field is subpar. But never count the Pats out when it comes to QBs. Grade: C



Greg Gaines, DT, Washington

Gaines won't provide much pass rush but he's a rocked-up nose tackle with a nonstop motor and high-level run-stopping skills. Could be a good replacement for Ndamukong Suh if not asked to do too much. Grade: B-



John Cominsky, DE, Charleston

Cominsky was a trendy small-school prospect during the pre-draft process and was blessed with stellar athletic talent and huge defensive end size. He doesn't have many pass-rushing moves and doesn't always play to his measured athleticism. Grade: C+



Michael Jordan, G, Ohio State

Jordan has experience at multiple positions but is slow-footed and stiff. His good combine was very surprising. He can flash explosive linear movements yet is raw in elements. The Bengals do need guard help, especially if Jonah Williams sticks at tackle. Grade: D+



Foster Moreau, TE, LSU

Moreau was a blue-collar blocker at LSU in-line as a blocker or in space as an H-back. He displayed above-average separation skills and impressive yards after the catch as a receiver. He aced his combine workout too. Nice value here. Grade: A-

