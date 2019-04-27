2019 NFL Draft: Grades, analysis for every seventh-round pick, from Terry Beckner to Mr. Irrelevant

Terry Beckner, DL, Missouri

A poor combine likely hurt Beckner's stock. At Missouri, he demonstrated powerful hands and explosive linear bursts to sneak into the backfield. He can be complacent at times as a rusher and play too upright. Still, great value here for Tampa Bay. Grade: B+



Nick Allegretti, G, Illinois

Allegretti's versatility and football intelligence likely led to him being drafted. He lacks NFL-caliber physical abilities and refinement as a blocker, but the Chiefs obviously saw him enough to give him a shot at competing inside. Grade: C-



Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

Boyd is a feisty outside cornerback with enough quick-twitch movement skills to move down into the slot. He knows when the ball is arriving and attacks. He had a strong combine. The Vikings have a great track record drafting corners. Grade: A-



Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State

Weber has 'Ohio State speed' and while he never secured lead back duties in Columbus he made the most of his touches thanks to that speed and good balance through contact. A more traditional backup for Ezekiel Elliott than earlier pick Tony Pollard. Grade: B



Derwin Gray, OL, Maryland

Gray had a strangely bad combine because he moves very well for his large size on the field. While not always the prettiest in pass protection, Gray consistently gets in done and is under control but quick in space and can find linebackers at the second level. Grade: B+



Cullen Gillaspia, RB, Texas A&M

Gillaspia is a former linebacker turned full back who thrived on special teams at Texas A&M. It's surprising that this is the only addition the Texans made to their RB stable in the draft. Grade: D



Donnie Lewis Jr., CB, Tulane

Lewis is a twitchy, highly productive corner from the school that had a disruptive cornerback drafted in 2018. He will be around the ball often in coverage. A great find this late for the Browns. Grade: A-



Kerrith Whyte Jr., RB, FAU

Whyte is a home-run hitter with major speed down the field and the ability to brush off weak tackle attempts at the second level. The Bears made running back a priority with their first pick, but they come back with more depth at the position here. Grade: A-



Jordan Brown, CB, South Dakota State

Brown has great size for the position, can really run and loaded the stat sheet in the pass breakup department at South Dakota State. His change of direction skills will be tested in the pros, but this could be a steal for Cincinnati. Grade: B+



Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia

The Lions started the draft with a tight end and add a depth option late. Nauta never lived up to hype as a big-time recruit and had a poor pre-draft process at the combine and his pro day. He flashed in rare instances as a receiver in some big games at Georgia. Grade: C



Darryl Johnson Jr., DE, North Carolina A&T

Johnson was one of my favorite small-school edge rushers because of his length, springiness, and most importantly, his collection of pass-rushing moves. Good bend too. At 6-foot-6 and 253 pounds, he has some room to grow into his frame and must get stronger. Grade: B+



Ty Summers, ILB, TCU

Summers makes explosive moves all over the field, when flashing to make a tackle on an outside run play or when breaking on out route. His tackling leaves a lot to be desired but with a more methodical approach, Summers can be a steal because of his athleticism. Grade: B+



Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison

Moreland plays larger than his size and is a twitchy, playmaker who was always making big plays at the small-school level. Don't be surprised when he makes the team and contributes early. Washington continues to have a great draft. Grade: B



Tommy Sweeney, TE, Boston College

Sweeney is a jack of all trades but a master of none. No standout portion of his game. He has experience in-line as a blocker but didn't improve in that area as his college career progressed. Adequate receiver in the short to intermediate area. Grade: C+



PJ Johnson, DT, Arizona

Johnson is an enormous defensive lineman who's best in run-stopping situations and can overwhelm with his power. He could have trouble finding playing time with the solid group Detroit already has in place. Grade: B



Quinton Bell, DE, Prairie View A&M

Bell made one of the strangest position conversions you'll ever see in college, going from wide receiver to defensive end. It's certainly a long-term project for the Raiders. Figure on him showing up on special teams. Grade: D



Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame

Mack is a large target at tight end who proved to have explosive athleticism at the combine. He leaves a little to be desired in terms of separation and yards after the catch. Grade: B-



George Asafo-Adeji, OT, Kentucky

Battled tested in the SEC, this Kentucky blocker has swing tackle written all over him. He isn't a plus athlete but battles hard on every snap. The Giants certainly could use him turning into an option on the right side. Grade: C



Chandler Cox, FB, Auburn

Cox was a four-year fullback in the SEC, so his experience is a big plus for him. If nothing else, the Dolphins had him clear the way for the running back they selected right behind him. Grade: D+



Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

Gaskin was a major overachiever his entire college career at Washington and is a crafty, smooth runner who runs with awesome balance and subtle but efficient wiggle. He could have a chance at sticking in Miami. Grade: B+



Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn

Russell is a good, active nose tackle with a nice first step. He's just entering the NFL at the wrong time as a run-stopping specialist, but he has a good shot at making the Jaguars in that role. Grade: B-



John Ursua, WR, Hawaii

Ursua is a fun slot receiver with a lot of production on his resume. He's an older prospect who could struggle beating press at the line in the pros, but the Seahawks saw enough to give up a 2020 pick to get him. Grade: C+



Terry Godwin, WR, Georgia

Godwin doesn't have a standout skill and is a little undersized for the wideout position. He isn't a liability in any area either, and that could make him a nice depth option in Carolina. Grade: C



Stephen Denmark, CB, Valdosta State

This is the perfect time of the draft to take a prospect like Denmark. At around 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he's an explosive defensive back who lacks mirroring skills or quick processing ability in zone. Grade: A-



Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

Mitchell was Justin Herbert's go-to target in 2018, and he ran under 4.50 at the combine. He tracks the ball awesome downfield and is very elusive after the catch. The Vikings may have found yet another overlooked weapon at receiver. Grade: A



Jackson Barton, OT, Utah

Barton isn't a stellar athlete but he's one of the most under control tackle in this class, and he has serious NFL tackle size. Plus ability as a pass blocker. He has the profile of someone you want to gamble on in the seventh round. Grade: B+



Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon

Jelks is a tall, sleek defensive line tweener seriously lacking power. He must be given the opportunity to attack, and he has an effective inside move. With Demarcus Lawrence extended, the Cowboys can afford to use Jelks in small doses. Grade: B



Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati

Finally given the opportunity to rush inside at defensive tackle as a senior, Broughton had 18 tackles for loss thanks to a lightning quick first step and low center of gravity power. He's a plus athlete for the position and has loose hips after time spent on the edge early in his college career. Grade: A



Nick Scott, S, Penn State

Scott doesn't have great size for the safety spot, but after sitting behind some talented defensive backs, he was a reliable contributor to Penn State's run-stopping efforts and made some plays in coverage. Grade: C



Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho

Elliss jumped onto the draft radar with a ridiculous pro day. He was very productive at Idaho from his off-ball linebacker spot and at times played close to the line as a SAM linebacker. The Saints finally add some depth at linebacker in this draft. Grade: B+



Chris Slayton, DL, Syracuse

Slayton is a high-motor, heavy-handed defensive tackle who can throttle offensive guards backward but lacks athleticism and pass-rushing moves. Grade: B-



Javon Patterson, G, Ole Miss

Patterson was an unspectacular yet solid guard at Ole Miss for multiple seasons. He doesn't have ideal length and must pack some weight onto his frame, but he's the type of guy that can emerge with the right coaching. Grade: B+



Olabisi Johnson, WR, Colorado State

Johnson was a consistent possession receiver at Colorado State and had a stellar but overlooked combine. but it'll be difficult to stand out. I'm not sure the Vikings needed to take two Round 7 receivers in this draft. Grade: C



OT Joshua Miles, Morgan State

One of the most linearly explosive small-school tackles in this class. His great size and immense length make him an ideal project up front, and the Cardinals need to develop some long-term answers on the offensive line. Grade: B-



Michael Dogbe, DL, Temple

While his film is inconsistent, when he's on, Dogbe can be unstoppable because of his burst and strong hands he uses well. This is a great find for the Cardinals at the end of the draft, and I like his chances of making the team. Grade: A-



Austin Cutting, LS, Air Force

If I don't advocate drafting punters, I definitely don't advocate drafting long snappers. This is a guy the team could have more than likely picked up as an undrafted free agent, but when you trade back as many times as the Vikings did, you have to use the picks on someone. Grade: D+



Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech

Allen isn't very fast but he's ultra-quick and has plenty of experience roaming in space in the Big 12. He reads the direction of the offensive play quickly, gets to the football in a hurry against the run, and has the skill set to become a solid zone coverage defender. Grade: A



Ken Webster, CB, Ole Miss

Webster battled injuries at Ole Miss yet recovered remarkably to put on a show at the combine. He has outside corner and safety versatility and has great size. A nice sleeper for the Patriots at the end of the draft. Grade: B-



Jordan Brailford, OLB, Oklahoma State

Brailford looks the part of a powerful outside linebacker and was used as a blitzer often in a productive 2018 at Oklahoma State. He tested well at the combine and should fit in well with Washington's scheme. Grade: B

