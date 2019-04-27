2019 NFL Draft: Grades, analysis for every fifth-round pick, from Deionte Thompson to Cole Holcomb

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Thompson was expected to go much earlier, so great value here for the Cardinals. While not much of a playmaker for the Crimson Tide, he's long, explosive, and gets to his assignment quickly in coverage and against the run. Grade: A-



Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple

Armstead is a big, physical and at times dynamic ball-carrier who runs high but never stops churning his legs and flashed some wiggle to beat the initial defender at the line. The Jags need better depth behind Leonard Fournette. Grade: B-



Zach Gentry, TE, Michigan

Here's Pittsburgh's replacement for Jesse James. Gentry was the biggest tight end prospect in this class, has blocking chops coming from Michigan, and flashed, albeit not often at all, some seam-stretch ability as a receiver. Grade: C+



Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

Burr-Kirven is an efficient block-shedder who flies around the field and gets to the ball in a hurry thanks to plus twitch and impressive speed. He stars in coverage too, breaking on the football almost instantaneously. Complete, modern-day linebacker. Grade: A+



Ryan Connelly, ILB, Wisconsin

Connelly taps into his full potential athletically but sifting through traffic efficiently and using his hands to defeat blocks inside. He has good range and flashed good coverage skills at Wisconsin though it's not a specialty. Grade: B-



Marvell Tell III, S, USC

Tell can look like a future All-Pro one game then a practice squad player the next. He's a tall, lanky, ridiculously explosive safety with an inconsistent motor and tackling willingness. Expect him to contribute on special teams out the gate. Grade: B-



Matt Gay, K, Utah

Gay has a huge leg and was accurate on long kicks in 2018 but missed some in the intermediate range. Too early for a kicker anyway, but the Bucs cleary are prioritizing competition for Cairo Santos. Grade: D



Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Oruwariye is a long versatile outside cornerback with smooth athleticism and springy plant-and-drive ability. Big fan of his ball skills too. Awesome value here for Detroit. Grade: A-



Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida

When he's on his A game, Joseph can be as productive as any linebacker in this class because of his quick-twitch athleticism, speed, block-defeating skills, and awareness in coverage. Too often, he fails to wrap up as a tackler. Still, nice value this late. Grade: B+



Dre Greenlaw, LB, Arkansas

Greenlaw fits the mold of how the NFL wants their linebackers today. Smaller, faster, sleeker. He needs to be kept clean to thrive in the NFL but has impressive burst to the football. Grade: C-



Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson

Renfrow has tiny hands and didn't test like an NFL-caliber receiver, but he destroy the odds time and time again at Clemson, is a super-savvy route runner and has unfairly soft hands. Raiders have completely rebuilt the WR position this offseason. Grade: B-



Kingsley Keke, DL, Texas A&M

Keke has adequate strength and can play anywhere on the defensive line but has limited pass-rushing moves and twitchiness. Likely just a sub-package player in Green Bay wih the talent they already have up front. Grade: C+



Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin

Van Ginkel is a fluid athlete with moments of impressive burst off the ball and a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves. He just needs to spend a year in an NFL weight room to survive on the edge on Sundays. Grade: B



Qadree Ollison, RB, Pittsburgh

Ollison is a tall, powerful back who runs high and flashed the ability to make one cut and get down field in a hurry. Good fit in Atlanta's zone-blocking scheme, and good spot for Ollison after Tevin Coleman left in free agency. Grade: C+



Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama

Pierschbacher's value comes from his vast experience in the trenches and his versatility on the inside. He's an adequate run blocker but lacks the anchoring ability and athleticism to win regularly in pass protection. Redskins attacking offensive line on Day 3. Grade: C



Jordan Scarlett, RB, Florida

Scarlett has impeccable footwork and flexibility in his lower half to break off dazzling, multi-cut runs to leave defenders whiffing at air. The Panthers absolutely had to add help behind Christian McCaffrey and did it here. Grade: A-



Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

Wilson looked like a future first-round linebacker from Alabama early in his career but actually regressed from that point. He doesn't play with much assertiveness, struggles to get off blocks, and isn't as impactful in coverage as his athleticism would indicate. Grade: B



Justin Hollins, EDGE, Oregon

Hollins is a sleek, springy edge rusher with good pass-rush plans and the ability to flatten to the cornerback. Plenty of speed to his game, he just needs to add weight and strength at the next level. Nice depth piece for Denver. Grade: A



Blake Cashman, ILB, Minnesota

Cashman isn't flashy. He's just always around the ball and knows how to beat blocks to get there against the run. He's a reliable zone coverage linebacker who reads routes quickly and reacts. Tested better than what he shows on the field but someone bound to outplay his draft position. Grade: A-



Michael Jackson Sr., CB, Miami

Jackson is a big, physically imposing outside corner who tested well at the combine but has trouble staying in phase with receivers down the field. His 2017 was much better than his 2018. Decent depth, has upside in Dallas if he can play up to his ceiling. Grade: C+



Byron Cowart, DE, Maryland

Cowart was a highly sought after recruit who had a disappointing college career until his senior season at Maryland, when he flashed a bit because of his first step. He doesn't have pass-rushing moves and can get washed out against the run. Not sure he's worth a trade up. Grade: D+



Daylon Mack, DT, Texas A&M

Mack is a bit of a throwback nose tackle, yet as a senior he really came on as a pass rusher. He's an ultra-strong, squatty defensive lineman who gets off blocks relatively well and boasts one of the best, most effective bull rushes in the class. Classic Ravens trench player. Grade: B+



Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas

Omenihu was one of the biggest, longest defensive linemen in combine history, and after years spent eating blockers at Texas, he was freed in 2018 and demonstrated good pass-rushing moves. He can play, and succeed, on the inside too if need be. Great value pick. Grade: A-



Cameron Smith, LB, USC

Smith dropped weight before his senior season at USC in hopes of getting faster, and he did. He's good, not great shedding blocks and still a little stiff in coverage. Typically knows where to be and can quarterback the defense. Vikings needed better depth at the position. Grade: B-



Jake Bailey, P, Stanford

Bailey can boot the ball a mile into the air but isn't the best directionally. Trading up for a punter is not good, though the Pats have the capital to do it. Grade: D+



EJ Speed, LB, Tarleton State

Speed is a tall, lanky linebacker with impressive athleticism who had a productive career but is a project mainly because he's making the gigantic jump from playing at Tarleton State to the NFL. Likely should have been a UDFA. Grade: D+



Joe Jackson, DE, Miami

Jackson is a large, heavy-handed edge setter with slower-than-ideal feet but plenty of strength to his game. He doesn't bend the edge well but his hand use is effective. Great value for this late on Day 3. Grade: B+



Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State

Stick is my favorite small-school quarterback in this class. He zips through his reads, throws with good accuracy -- especially down the field -- and is an elusive scrambler. Worthwhile signal-caller to sit and learn behind Philip Rivers. Grade: B+



Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern

Thorson had a big sophomore year and wasn't able to improve upon it statistically in 2017 or 2018, but he's big, has a live arm, knows how to move inside the pocket, and while he can force the football into precarious situations, he throws with good accuracy. Nick Foles replacement here. Grade: A-



D'Andre Walker, OLB, Georgia

Walker is a long, sculpted edge rusher who can stand up and sink into coverage on occasion. He's fast around the edge and was starting to show signs of effective pass-rushing moves at Georgia, but they still need to be developed. Good depth for Tennessee. Grade: B+



David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

Edwards is a tall tackle with a classic Wisconsin game. He can move people in the run game but lunges and plays off balance often in pass protection. Might never be more than depth, but you need that in the NFL. Grade: C



Austin Seibert, K, Oklahoma

The Browns got better than expected production from Greg Joseph but clearly aren't satisfied with the position. The only reason this isn't a 'D' is because Seibert can contribute as a kicker and punter. Grade: C-



Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn

Slayton has good size and is one of the fastest receivers in this class. His hands are shaky at times. Get him the ball on screens and go routes, and he'll run by a lot of NFL players. The Giants clearly value YAC ability in the short passing game. Grade: B+



Jordan Miller, CB, Washington

Kind of the forgotten man in Washington's talented secondary, Miller has great size and explosiveness, plus he works decently well in press and can make plays in zone. Ball skills are good, not great, and he plays stiff too often. Grade: A-

