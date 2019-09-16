Giants' Pat Shurmur leaves the door open for Daniel Jones to replace Eli Manning in Week 3, decision to come on Wednesday

Eli Manning remains the starting quarterback for the New York Giants at the moment but with rookie No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones waiting and an 0-2 start to the 2019 season, head coach Pat Shurmur is no longer committing to the veteran two-time Super Bowl MVP on a long-term basis. During his Monday morning presser after the Giants' 28-14 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Shurmur left the door open for a change at the quarterback position a lot sooner than most originally anticipated.

"He's been our starter to this point -- I'm not ready to talk about that," Shurmur said when asked if Manning would be the Giants' Week 3 starting quarterback, via Kim Jones.

The Giants' head coach was then told that by naming Manning his starter until this point, he left the door open for speculation that a quarterback change could be on its way.

"I understand," Shurmur acknowledged.

The second-year head coach made it clear that what the Giants have put on game tape through the first two weeks of the season is simply not good enough to win games on a consistent basis. In addition to the quarterback position, the Giants will consider other changes to their depth chart prior to Week 3. However, he did acknowledge the quarterback position as one that should be in that conversation after having previously stayed true to Manning as his definitive starter all offseason long.

"We're going to talk about everything moving forward," Shurmur said. "I think that's fair at this point. To this point what we've done hasn't been good enough."

There has been speculation in the past that the Giants' quarterback decision won't be one for Shurmur to make, but he made it clear on Monday that is not the case.

"At this point in the year, I'd say I'm right in the middle of all it," Shurmur said.

Although there has been speculation suggesting otherwise, both general manager Dave Gettleman and co-owner John Mara have previously stated the starting quarterback decision in 2019 will be Shurmur's to make.

Giants fans who are wondering when they will know for sure about their quarterback situation have some clarity on that front as well. During his presser, Shurmur confirmed it's "absolutely" fair to think the Giants will make a final decision on their starting quarterback for Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the first practice of the week on Wednesday. This should make Wednesday the most highly-anticipated pre-practice press conference the Giants have held since turning the roster over to Shurmur.