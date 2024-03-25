The New York Giants are one of the teams thought to be in the market for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they also have another signal-caller who they gifted a four-year, $160 million extension to just last offseason.

Daniel Jones had a season to forget in more ways than one in 2023. He started the year 1-4 while throwing 2 touchdowns compared to 6 interceptions to go along with 28 sacks taken in five games. Then he injured his neck, which caused him to miss three games. When Jones returned to the lineup in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, he tore his ACL -- ending his 2023 campaign.

Jones had a career year in 2022 during which he threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while going 9-6-1 as the starter, and then registered an upset victory on the road against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Wild Card Weekend. But was that 2022 season enough to solidify him as the starter after a disastrous 2023? Giants owner John Mara hasn't lost hope yet.

"I still have a lot of confidence in Daniel," Mara said, via NFL Media. "I think the Daniel that we saw in 2022 is the real deal. Last year he was hurt, a lot of his offensive linemen were hurt, and things just did not go our way. But I still have all the confidence in the world in him. Hopefully he will be able to go by training camp, and yes, I think we all expect him to be the starter in 2024."

However, Mara also said this week that he wouldn't stop general manager Joe Schoen from drafting a quarterback he likes -- even if it means trading up.

"If they fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it's worth pick No. 6 or moving up, I certainly would support that," Mara said, via ESPN.

SNYtv has reported that the Giants are willing to trade up for a quarterback, but it would have to be the right situation. USC's Caleb Williams is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, while Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels could go No. 2 and No. 3. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy could be the fourth quarterback off the board, but does he fall to the Giants at No. 6 overall? How much do the Giants like him? Are they willing to trade up for him?

The Giants are going to be forced to make some decisions in the 2024 NFL Draft, but their owner hasn't lost faith in their current QB1.