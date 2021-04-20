The New York Giants are slated to pick 11th in the 2021 NFL Draft, a spot the front office would presumably be locked into with general manager Dave Gettleman running the show. If the Giants do any maneuvering under Gettleman's watch, it would be to move into the top ten -- at least that's what history suggests.

Gettleman has never traded down in his eight seasons as a general manager, but that could change with the offers New York is reportedly getting for the No. 11 pick. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants are "internally considering" trading back from No. 11 -- a move that appears to be a smokescreen given Gettleman's "history" of moving back in the draft.

Gettleman revealed last year why he doesn't move back in the draft and acquire more picks. There's a risk that he just doesn't want to make.

"Trading back has danger," Gettleman said last spring. "What if they're (all the players we like) all gone? Now what are you going to do, trade back again? You can trade yourself back out of good players. You got to be careful of trading too far back."

The Giants are going to have value at the No. 11 pick, with plenty of talented players still on the board. If five quarterbacks go in the top ten, New York could be in a position to select Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, or Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater -- just to name a few prospects.

Why would Gettleman pass on an opportunity to select an impact player at No. 11 with his draft history?

"We have tried to trade, I've tried to trade back but the value wasn't there and there was a player there that we really liked," Gettleman said last year. "I've seen teams trade themselves away from really good players and maybe while it hasn't scarred me, I've seen what it's done to those teams and it's something I just have in my head."

Don't count on Gettleman moving back. It would certainly surprise the NFL world if he did.