The New York Giants (2-1) host the Chicago Bears (2-1) in an NFC matchup on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are coming off a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, while the Bears beat the Houston Texans 23-20 on a game-winning field goal from Cairo Santos. The Bears lead the all-time series 36-24-2, and have won three straight matchups against the Giants. New York is 2-1, while Chicago is 1-1-1 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. New York is a 3-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Bears odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 39.

Giants vs. Bears spread: Giants -3

Giants vs. Bears over/under: 39 points

What you need to know about the Giants

The Giants came up short against the Dallas Cowboys this past Monday, falling 23-16. RB Saquon Barkley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown. The loss to the Cowboys dropped the Giants to 2-1 on the season.

Barkley has had a resurgent season, catapulting himself to the top of the race for NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors. The 25-year-old running back ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (317), trailing only Cleveland's Nick Chubb, and is averaging a whopping 6.0 yards per carry. He has also added 13 catches for 91 yards through the air. The former Penn State standout could thrive against a Chicago defense allowing 157 rushing yards per game in 2022.

What you need to know about the Bears

Meanwhile, Chicago managed to escape with a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans this past Sunday. RB Khalil Herbert had a stellar game for Chicago as he rushed for two TDs and 157 yards on 20 carries. He'll get the start this week with David Montgomery (ankle/knee) ruled out.

Like the Giants, the Bears are one of the surprise teams of 2022. Chicago has played opportunistic football under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields has battled inconsistencies, and owns the worst quarterback rating (50.0) in the NFL among starting quarterbacks. On the flip side, Chicago owns the league's second-best rushing attack, gaining an averaged of 186.7 yards per game on the ground.

