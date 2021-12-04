The Miami Dolphins will take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 5-7 overall and 3-3 at home, while New York is 4-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Dolphins have won four consecutive games. The Giants have won three of their last five.

Dolphins vs. Giants spread: Dolphins -6

Dolphins vs. Giants over-under: 39.5 points

What you need to know about the Dolphins

The Dolphins made easy work of the Carolina Panthers last Sunday in a 33-10 win. Jaylen Waddle caught nine passes for 137 yards and a TD. Waddle leads all rookies with 77 catches, the second-most ever by a player in his first 12 career games. Jaelan Phillips had three sacks last week, the most by a rookie in a single game since 2019.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 attempts (87.1 percent) for 230 yards and a TD vs. 0 INTs for a 108.3 rating. He became the second-youngest player ever with an 85-plus completion percentage in a game with a minimum of 30 attempts.

What you need to know about the Giants

Meanwhile, New York downed the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, 13-7. The Giants had three interceptions and forced four turnovers. Julian Love recovered a decisive fumble with 1:40 remaining. Xavier McKinney intercepted his fifth pass of the season, tying him for the league lead among safeties.

Daniel Jones (neck) is out for Week 13 and Mike Glennon will start in his place. Kadarius Toney (oblique/quadriceps) and Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) are doubtful. Adoree' Jackson (quadriceps) is out.

