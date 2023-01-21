The Philadelphia Eagles will play their first game of the 2023 NFL playoffs against a familiar foe when they host the New York Giants in the Divisional Round on Saturday. Philadelphia (14-3) received a first-round bye after clinching its third NFC East title in six years with a 22-16 victory against the Giants in its regular-season finale. The Eagles, who also rolled to a 48-22 triumph at New York in Week 14, have split four postseason meetings with the Giants. New York (10-7-1) set up the showdown by defeating Minnesota 31-24 in the first round of the 2023 NFL playoff bracket.

Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is an eight-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

Giants vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -8

Giants vs. Eagles over/under: 48 points

Giants vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -365, New York +285

PHI: Eagles have covered the spread in their last five Divisional Round games

NYG: Giants are 10-1 against the spread in their last 10 road playoff games

Why the Eagles can cover

An extra week of rest should benefit Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed two games with a shoulder injury before returning in the Week 18 victory against New York. The 24-year-old demonstrated how much of a dual-threat he is during his second full campaign as the Eagles' starter, throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns while running for 760 yards and 13 scores. Hurts finished tied for second in the NFL in rushing TDs and recorded at least one in five of his final seven contests.

Hurts has one of the best receiving duos in the league at his disposal, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The 25-year-old Brown, who was acquired from Tennessee last offseason, set career-highs with 88 receptions, 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. Smith, a 24-year-old who was selected with the 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, had 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven scores. See which team covers the spread here.

Why the Giants can cover

New York went a disappointing 2-5-1 over its final eight contests, but turned in an impressive performance in its first playoff performance since 2016. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 301 yards and a pair of touchdowns while leading the team in rushing with 78 yards in the wild-card win at Minnesota. The effort was a continuation of a strong regular season from the 25-year-old from Duke who was drafted sixth overall in 2019, as he set career-highs with 3,205 passing yards, 708 yards on the ground and seven rushing TDs.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who was fourth in the NFL with a personal-best 1,312 rushing yards and ran for 10 scores, recorded two TD runs in last week's victory. The Giants lacked a top-notch receiver all year, but Isaiah Hodgins provided optimism for the future in his first postseason appearance. The 24-year-old hauled in eight passes for 105 yards and recorded a touchdown for the fifth time in his last six contests. See which team covers the spread here.

