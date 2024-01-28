An NFC champion will be crowned on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers play host to the Detroit Lions. The game is a classic David vs. Goliath matchup between two completely opposite franchises.

If they can beat the Lions, the 49ers will join the Patriots, Broncos, Cowboys and Steelers as the only franchises to have eight Super Bowl appearances. Conversely, the Lions are hoping to punch their first ticket to the big game by defeating the top-seeded 49ers.

This game has all the makings of an instant classic. Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with our game prediction.

How to watch Lions-49ers

When: Sunday, Jan. 28 | 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 28 | 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (click here)

Fox | fubo (click here) Follow: CBS Sports App



CBS Sports App Odds: 49ers -7, OU 51.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Prediction

The 49ers are a heavy favorite, and that's probably because of their talented defense and loaded offense, led by NFL rushing champion Christian McCaffrey. But the Lions also possess a talented offense that is more than capable of keeping pace with the 49ers, especially if versatile wideout Deebo Samuel either can't play or is limited due to his injury.

Detroit is also nasty against the run and has had success when it comes to getting after the opposing quarterback this postseason. That is surely not good news for Brock Purdy, who struggled with his accuracy during last week's win over the 49ers.

If they can contain McCaffrey while getting their own running game going, the Lions' dream season will include a trip to Super Bowl LVIII.

Score: Lions 27, 49ers 20

