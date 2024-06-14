Tony Jefferson is officially back in the NFL. The 32-year-old safety has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Friday. This comes after Jefferson tried out for a roster spot during the team's minicamp. The specific financial terms of Jefferson's deal were not immediately disclosed.

Last month, Jefferson announced that he would be attempting a comeback in the NFL after initially retiring after the 2022 season. At the time, he even posted a video to his official X account with the caption that reads, "We are so back. Dialed in."

Jefferson, a San Diego native, has a link with the Chargers stemming from new GM Joe Hortiz, who was the director of player personnel for the Baltimore Ravens. During his year in retirement, Jefferson worked as a scouting intern for the Ravens, so Hortiz was quite familiar with him in multiple aspects. This also falls in line with a theme of Baltimore-linked signings that the Chargers have made this offseason, including backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

Meanwhile, Jefferson has 10 seasons in the league under his belt while playing for four different franchises. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2013 and signed on with the Cardinals. He spent four years in Arizona before beginning the first of two stints with the Ravens, initially signing a four-year, $34 million deal in March of 2017.

Jefferson started in all 35 of his games played for Baltimore from 2017 to 2019 before suffering a torn ACL that ended his season and his first go-around with the club. He had a brief tenure with the 49ers in 2020 before returning to the Ravens. The last time he played in an NFL game came in January 2023 (Week 18 of the 2022 season) as a member of the New York Giants.

Now, Jefferson joins a Chargers safety room that features Derwin James Jr., Alohi Gilman, A.J. Finley and J.T. Woods along with rookies Akeem Dent and Jalyn Phillips.

For his career, Jefferson has tallied 492 tackles, eight forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 24 pass breakups in 113 regular-season games (67 starts).