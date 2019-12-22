How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City @ Chicago
Current Records: Kansas City 10-4; Chicago 7-7
What to Know
The Chicago Bears are home on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They and the Kansas City Chiefs will compete for holiday cheer at 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. With a combined 848 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
Chicago came up short against the Green Bay Packers last week, falling 21-13. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Anthony Miller, who caught nine passes for one TD and 118 yards.
Meanwhile, Kansas City didn't have too much trouble with the Denver Broncos last week as they won 23-3. The Chiefs can attribute much of their success to WR Tyreek Hill, who snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for two TDs and 340 passing yards on 34 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 115.70.
Kansas City's win lifted them to 10-4 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 7-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 85.6 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bears, the Chiefs come into the game boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the NFL at 304.6. So the Chicago squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $83.00
Odds
The Chiefs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Chiefs, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 11, 2015 - Chicago 18 vs. Kansas City 17
Watch This Game Live
-
