How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Kansas City (home) vs. Baltimore (away)

Current Records: Kansas City 2-0-0; Baltimore 2-0-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kansas City is heading back home. They look to take advantage of their home field advantage on Sunday as they take on Baltimore at Arrowhead Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. With a combined 962 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

The Kansas City offense decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite 114 yards in penalties. The Chiefs strolled past Oakland with points to spare, taking the matchup 28-10. Demarcus Robinson and Patrick Mahomes were among the main playmakers for Kansas City as the former caught six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns and the latter passed for 443 yards and four touchdowns. Robinson didn't help his team much against Jacksonville two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Baltimore beat Arizona 23-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Kansas City comes into the contest boasting the most passing yards per game in the league at 410.50. Baltimore has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 10 overall touchdowns, good for best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Ravens.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Kansas City have won both of the games they've played against Baltimore in the last five years.