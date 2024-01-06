Who's Playing
Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers
Current Records: Kansas City 10-6, Los Angeles 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
What to Know
The Chiefs have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Chiefs, who come in off a win.
Kansas City was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 25-17 victory over the Bengals. The success was a return to things as normal for Kansas City, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 20-14 upset defeat to Las Vegas.
Isiah Pacheco was the offensive standout of the contest as he rushed for 130 yards while picking up 7.2 yards per carry, and also picked up 35 receiving yards. Those 130 rushing yards set a new season-high mark for him. Harrison Butker did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in six field goals.
The Chiefs' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. Justin Reid was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 16-9 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncos. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Los Angeles in their matchups with Denver: they've now lost three in a row.
Despite the defeat, the Chargers had strong showings from Easton Stick, who threw for 220 yards on 24 of 38 attempts, and Alex Erickson, who picked up 98 receiving yards.
Kansas City's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-6. As for Los Angeles, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.
The Chiefs are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.
Odds
Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 36 points.
Series History
Kansas City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 22, 2023 - Kansas City 31 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Nov 20, 2022 - Kansas City 30 vs. Los Angeles 27
- Sep 15, 2022 - Kansas City 27 vs. Los Angeles 24
- Dec 16, 2021 - Kansas City 34 vs. Los Angeles 28
- Sep 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Kansas City 24
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 38 vs. Kansas City 21
- Sep 20, 2020 - Kansas City 23 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Dec 29, 2019 - Kansas City 31 vs. Los Angeles 21
- Nov 18, 2019 - Kansas City 24 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Dec 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 29 vs. Kansas City 28