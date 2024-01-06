Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

Current Records: Kansas City 10-6, Los Angeles 5-11

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

The Chiefs have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Chiefs, who come in off a win.

Kansas City was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 25-17 victory over the Bengals. The success was a return to things as normal for Kansas City, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 20-14 upset defeat to Las Vegas.

Isiah Pacheco was the offensive standout of the contest as he rushed for 130 yards while picking up 7.2 yards per carry, and also picked up 35 receiving yards. Those 130 rushing yards set a new season-high mark for him. Harrison Butker did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in six field goals.

The Chiefs' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. Justin Reid was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 16-9 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncos. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Los Angeles in their matchups with Denver: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the defeat, the Chargers had strong showings from Easton Stick, who threw for 220 yards on 24 of 38 attempts, and Alex Erickson, who picked up 98 receiving yards.

Kansas City's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-6. As for Los Angeles, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

The Chiefs are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 36 points.

Kansas City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.