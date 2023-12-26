3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Eagles after losing three in a row. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Eagles are up 20-18 over the Giants. This contest is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 31 points.

If the Eagles keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-4 in no time. On the other hand, the Giants will have to make due with a 5-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: New York 5-9, Philadelphia 10-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $169.00

What to Know

The Eagles will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the New York Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Philadelphia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 20-17. Philadelphia has not had much luck with Seattle recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The Eagles' loss came about despite a quality game from Jalen Hurts, who rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 143 passing yards. That's the fewest passing yards they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, New York's good fortune finally ran out last Sunday. The matchup between the Giants and the Saints wasn't a total blowout, but with the Giants falling 24-6 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Philadelphia's loss dropped their record down to 10-4. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-9.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 14-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.

Jan 21, 2023 - Philadelphia 38 vs. New York 7

Jan 08, 2023 - Philadelphia 22 vs. New York 16

Dec 11, 2022 - Philadelphia 48 vs. New York 22

Dec 26, 2021 - Philadelphia 34 vs. New York 10

Nov 28, 2021 - New York 13 vs. Philadelphia 7

Nov 15, 2020 - New York 27 vs. Philadelphia 17

Oct 22, 2020 - Philadelphia 22 vs. New York 21

Dec 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 34 vs. New York 17

Dec 09, 2019 - Philadelphia 23 vs. New York 17

Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 25 vs. New York 22

Injury Report for the Eagles

Darius Slay: inactive (Knee)

Zach Cunningham: inactive (Knee)

Rashaad Penny: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Albert Okwuegbunam: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Landon Dickerson: inactive (Thumb)

Nicholas Morrow: inactive (Abdomen)

Tanner McKee: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for the Giants