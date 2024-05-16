Football is right around the corner. While we always knew that the 2024 season was on the horizon, the NFL unveiling its full regular season schedule on Wednesday night does paint a clearer picture of the action that's ahead. That includes the latest slate of "Thursday Night Football" games.

Amazon Prime Video is entering its third season as the NFL's exclusive partner of the Thursday night window and will enjoy a juicy collection of games, beginning on September 12 (Week 2) when the Buffalo Bills will travel down to Hard Rock Stadium to face their AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins. Prime Video will also be the home to another Black Friday matchup where the Las Vegas Raiders will head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's a rundown of each "Thursday Night Football" matchup that is on the docket for 2024 (The Black Friday matchup will be listed in bold):