Football is right around the corner. While we always knew that the 2024 season was on the horizon, the NFL unveiling its full regular season schedule on Wednesday night does paint a clearer picture of the action that's ahead. That includes the latest slate of "Thursday Night Football" games.
Amazon Prime Video is entering its third season as the NFL's exclusive partner of the Thursday night window and will enjoy a juicy collection of games, beginning on September 12 (Week 2) when the Buffalo Bills will travel down to Hard Rock Stadium to face their AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins. Prime Video will also be the home to another Black Friday matchup where the Las Vegas Raiders will head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's a rundown of each "Thursday Night Football" matchup that is on the docket for 2024 (The Black Friday matchup will be listed in bold):
|Week (Date)
|Matchup
|Location
Week 2 (Sept. 12)
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
|Week 3 (Sept. 19)
|New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
|MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
|Week 4 (Sept. 26)
|Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets
|MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
|Week 5 (Oct. 3)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
|Week 6 (Oct. 10)
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)
|Week 7 (Oct. 17)
|Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints
|Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
|Week 8 (Oct. 24)
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angles Rams
|SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
|Week 9 (Oct. 31)
|Houston Texans vs. New York Jets
|MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
|Week 10 (Nov. 7)
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)
|Week 11 (Nov. 14)
|Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
|Week 12 (Nov. 21)
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
|Cleveland Browns Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)
|Week 13 (Nov. 29)
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
|Week 14 (Dec. 5)
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)
|Week 15 (Dec. 12)
|Los Angels Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
|Week 16 (Dec. 19)
|Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)
|Week 17 (Dec. 26)
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears
|Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)