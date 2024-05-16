watt.png
Congratulations, Steelers fans. You've made it one step closers toward Week 1 with the official release of Pittsburgh's entire 2024 NFL regular-season schedule. Steelers fans are surely hoping that this year's schedule is the one that will ultimately lead to the franchise's record-setting seventh Lombardi Trophy. 

Like 2008 (the last time the Steelers won the Super Bowl), Pittsburgh's 2024 schedule is a doozy. In terms of last year's combined opponents' winning percentage, the Steelers have the third-toughest schedule this season, behind only division-rivals Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. All told, the Steelers' 2024 opponents won 53.3% of their games in 2023. 

Pittsburgh's schedule is tough, and a bit odd. Four of the Steelers' first six games are on the road. They don't face an AFC North opponent until Week 11 and will play only one team after their Week 9 bye that had a losing record in 2023 (the Commanders in Week 10). Pittsburgh's final four games will come against teams that have made a combined four Super Bowl appearances over the last three seasons. 

Now that we've set the table, here's a full rundown of Pittsburgh's 2024 regular-season schedule. 

Full 2024 schedule 

WEEKOPPONENTDATETIMETV

1

at Atlanta Falcons 

Sept. 8

1 p.m.

Fox 

2

at Denver Broncos 

Sept. 15

4:25 p.m. 

CBS

3

Los Angeles Chargers 

Sept. 22

1 p.m. 

CBS

4

at Indianapolis Colts 

Sept. 29

1 p.m. 

CBS

5

Dallas Cowboys (Sunday night) 

Oct. 6

8:20 p.m. 

NBC

6

at Las Vegas Raiders 

Oct. 13

4:25 p.m. 

CBS

7

New York Jets (Sunday night) 

Oct. 20

8:20 p.m. 

NBC

8

New York Giants (Monday night) 

Oct. 28

8:15 p.m. 

ESPN

9

BYE 

10

at Washington Commanders 

Nov. 10

1 p.m. 

CBS

11

Baltimore Ravens 

Nov. 17

1 p.m. 

CBS

12

at Cleveland Browns (Thursday night) 

Nov. 21

8:15 p.m.

Prime Video

13

at Cincinnati Bengals 

Dec. 1

1 p.m. 

CBS

14

Cleveland Browns 

Dec. 8

1 p.m. 

CBS 

15

at Philadelphia Eagles 

Dec. 15

4:25 p.m. 

Fox 

16

at Baltimore Ravens 

Dec. 21

4:30 p.m. 

Fox

17

Kansas City Chiefs (Christmas Day)

Dec. 25

1 p.m. 

Netflix

18

Cincinnati Bengals 

TBD

TBD

TBD