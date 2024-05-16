Congratulations, Steelers fans. You've made it one step closers toward Week 1 with the official release of Pittsburgh's entire 2024 NFL regular-season schedule. Steelers fans are surely hoping that this year's schedule is the one that will ultimately lead to the franchise's record-setting seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Like 2008 (the last time the Steelers won the Super Bowl), Pittsburgh's 2024 schedule is a doozy. In terms of last year's combined opponents' winning percentage, the Steelers have the third-toughest schedule this season, behind only division-rivals Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. All told, the Steelers' 2024 opponents won 53.3% of their games in 2023.

Pittsburgh's schedule is tough, and a bit odd. Four of the Steelers' first six games are on the road. They don't face an AFC North opponent until Week 11 and will play only one team after their Week 9 bye that had a losing record in 2023 (the Commanders in Week 10). Pittsburgh's final four games will come against teams that have made a combined four Super Bowl appearances over the last three seasons.

Now that we've set the table, here's a full rundown of Pittsburgh's 2024 regular-season schedule.

Full 2024 schedule