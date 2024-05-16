NFL fans will be treated to several significant showdowns this year on "Monday Night Football." The schedule kicks off with the Jets traveling to San Francisco to face the 49ers in Week 1 and wraps up with a doubleheader in Week 18.

This year's slate also features several showdowns between title-contending teams, including the Bengals facing the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 14 and a rematch of last year's NFC title game when the Lions face the 49ers in Week 17. There are several doubleheaders on tap as well, starting in Week 3.

Here's an entire rundown of the Monday night schedule. Each game can be seen on ESPN (unless noted otherwise), with select matchups also being shown on the "ManningCast," which is aired on ESPN2 and on ESPN+. We've also included a ranking of the entire "Monday Night Football" schedule.

Week 1: Jets at 49ers

Week 2: Falcons at Eagles

Week 3: Jaguars at Bills/Commanders at Bengals (ABC exclusive)

Week 4: Titans at Dolphins/Seahawks at Lions (ABC exclusive)

Week 5: Saints at Chiefs

Week 6: Bills at Jets

Week 7: Ravens at Buccaneers/Chargers at Cardinals (ESPN+)

Week 8: Giants at Steelers

Week 9: Buccaneers at Chiefs

Week 10: Dolphins at Rams

Week 11: Texans at Cowboys

Week 12: Ravens at Chargers

Week 13: Browns at Broncos

Week 14: Bengals at Cowboys

Week 15: Bears at Vikings (ABC exclusive)/Falcons at Raiders

Week 16: Saints at Packers

Week 17: Lions at 49ers

Week 18: TBD doubleheader

Top "Monday Night Football" games

1. Jets at 49ers, Week 1

I'm not going to over-think this one. This is a great game to start the for the Monday night slate, with Rodgers returning to the Bay Area to face his childhood team. Rest assured that both teams will be highly motivated to play well in front of a nationally televised audience.