NFL fans will be treated to several significant showdowns this year on "Monday Night Football." The schedule kicks off with the Jets traveling to San Francisco to face the 49ers in Week 1 and wraps up with a doubleheader in Week 18.
This year's slate also features several showdowns between title-contending teams, including the Bengals facing the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 14 and a rematch of last year's NFC title game when the Lions face the 49ers in Week 17. There are several doubleheaders on tap as well, starting in Week 3.
Here's an entire rundown of the Monday night schedule. Each game can be seen on ESPN (unless noted otherwise), with select matchups also being shown on the "ManningCast," which is aired on ESPN2 and on ESPN+. We've also included a ranking of the entire "Monday Night Football" schedule.
Week 1: Jets at 49ers
Week 2: Falcons at Eagles
Week 3: Jaguars at Bills/Commanders at Bengals (ABC exclusive)
Week 4: Titans at Dolphins/Seahawks at Lions (ABC exclusive)
Week 5: Saints at Chiefs
Week 6: Bills at Jets
Week 7: Ravens at Buccaneers/Chargers at Cardinals (ESPN+)
Week 8: Giants at Steelers
Week 9: Buccaneers at Chiefs
Week 10: Dolphins at Rams
Week 11: Texans at Cowboys
Week 12: Ravens at Chargers
Week 13: Browns at Broncos
Week 14: Bengals at Cowboys
Week 15: Bears at Vikings (ABC exclusive)/Falcons at Raiders
Week 16: Saints at Packers
Week 17: Lions at 49ers
Week 18: TBD doubleheader
Top "Monday Night Football" games
1. Jets at 49ers, Week 1
I'm not going to over-think this one. This is a great game to start the for the Monday night slate, with Rodgers returning to the Bay Area to face his childhood team. Rest assured that both teams will be highly motivated to play well in front of a nationally televised audience.