The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With free agency mostly over with and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we can begin to actually preview the 2021 season. The AFC South is going to be one of the most intriguing divisions to watch this season. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans are looking to defend their divisional title, the Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Jacksonville Jaguars are turning over a new leaf with Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer and then the Houston Texans are entering what could be a major rebuild. Below, we will break down the Colts' 2021 schedule. We will list all 17 games, examine key matchups and give an initial season prediction:

2021 Colts schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 vs. Seahawks Sept. 12 1 p.m. FOX 2 vs. Rams Sept. 19 1 p.m. FOX 3 at Titans Sept. 26 1 p.m. CBS 4 at Dolphins Oct. 3 1 p.m. CBS 5 at Ravens Oct. 11 (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 6 vs. Texans Oct. 17 1 p.m. CBS 7 at 49ers Oct. 24 (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 vs. Titans Oct. 31 1 p.m. CBS 9 vs. Jets Nov. 4 (TNF) 8:20 p.m. FOX/NFL Network/Amazon 10 vs. Jaguars Nov. 14 1 p.m. CBS 11 at Bills Nov. 21 1 p.m. CBS 12 vs. Buccaneers Nov. 28 1 p.m. FOX 13 at Texans Dec. 5 1 p.m. CBS 14 BYE Dec. 12 15 vs. Patriots Dec. 18 or Dec. 19 TBD TBD 16 at Cardinals Dec. 25 (Christmas) 8:15 p.m. NFL Network 17 vs. Raiders Jan. 2 1 p.m. CBS 18 at Jaguars Jan. 9 1 p.m. CBS

Colts key games

Week 3 at Tennessee Titans: The Colts haven't won the AFC South since 2014, but it came down to the wire for the Colts and Titans last year. That could happen again this season, so both matchups against Tennessee will be important.

The Colts haven't won the AFC South since 2014, but it came down to the wire for the Colts and Titans last year. That could happen again this season, so both matchups against Tennessee will be important. Week 11 at Buffalo Bills: The Colts' 2020 season was ended by the Bills in Buffalo, and they will have a chance to avenge that 27-24 game this season.

The Colts' 2020 season was ended by the Bills in Buffalo, and they will have a chance to avenge that 27-24 game this season. Week 7 at San Francisco 49ers: This could end up being a fun matchup, as it's possible we could see two North Dakota State quarterbacks going at it in Wentz and Trey Lance. The 49ers also have a solid defense, so this will be another test to see how potent Indy's offense can really be.

Colts toughest matchup

Week: 12 | Date: Nov. 28 | Time: 1 p.m.

Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are the reigning Super Bowl champions and Tom Brady is still playing great ball. Additionally, Jason Licht was able to return all 22 Super Bowl starters for 2021, which probably only adds to the confidence of this franchise. The Colts have a few tough matchups this season, but hosting the Buccaneers in Lucas Oil Stadium will certainly be a game fans have marked on their calendars.

Colts projected win total

2021 record prediction: 10-7

I predict the AFC South title is again going to come down to the wire between the Titans and the Colts. Indy's ceiling seems to hinge on the play of Wentz, because this roster is ready to compete right now. The Colts could be a Super Bowl sleeper or a 7-10 team. Both the Titans and Colts have to play the NFC West in 2021, so the team that fares best against the toughest division in football could claim the crown.