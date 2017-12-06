Injured Ryan Shazier returns to Pittsburgh, teammate wears his jersey in practice

After spending two nights in Cincinnati, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has returned to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced Wednesday that Shazier was transported to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center after spending the Monday and Tuesday nights in Cincinnati following the devastating injury he suffered in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Bengals.

Although Shazier is now in Pittsburgh, the Steelers didn't offer any further details on the linebacker's condition.

"He will continue tests and evaluations before his medical team provides any further updates on his condition," the team said in a statement. "We again want to thank the doctors and staff at US Health's University of Cincinnati Medical Center for the excellent care Ryan received while at that facility."

Shazier was taken to the hospital Monday after being carted off the field at Paul Brown Stadium. The Steelers linebacker had to be strapped to a board after he injured himself while trying to make a tackle on Bengals receiver Josh Malone. On the play, the crown of Shazier's helmet slammed into Malone's hip area.

Shazier was able to roll over onto his back after going down, but he didn't move his legs at any point after suffering the injury.

Less than 24 hours after being taken to the hospital, Shazier sent out a tweet and thanked everyone for their "uplifting" support.

Thank you for the prayers. Your support is uplifting to me and my family. #SHALIEVE — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) December 5, 2017

The Steelers linebacker has been on the minds of almost everyone this week. The Ravens, who will be traveling to Pittsburgh this week for a Sunday night game, opened practice on Wednesday with a prayer for Shazier.

Coach Harbaugh said the team opened their meeting today with a group prayer for @steelers LB Ryan Shazier and his health. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 6, 2017

Vince Williams also made sure that Shazier was represented at Pittsburgh's practice. The Steelers linebacker decided to wear Shazier's number on Wednesday to show support for his injured teammate.