Is Tom Brady getting frustrated? QB apparently said he was 'miserable' during recent interview

If there's one thing that Tom Brady hasn't really tried to hide this year, it's the fact that he's been frustrated with the Patriots offense.

For the past few weeks, Brady has made it pretty clear that he's not happy with the state of the offense, which ranks just 16th overall in the NFL in yards per game. If you're wondering just how frustrated Brady has become, we might finally have an idea, thanks to NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth, who had an interesting conversation with the Patriots quarterback before New England's Sunday night game against Baltimore in Week 9.

Although the conversation never made it to air, Collinsworth did share what Brady said during an interview this week on "The Dan Patrick Show."

At one point during show Patrick asked Collinsworth, "Can you read between the lines with what Tom Brady has been saying about the offense? I know there's frustration."

Apparently, Brady didn't hold back during his interview with the NBC team and he flat out told them that he was "miserable" so far.

"He gave us a line that was the most unbelievable line that we never put on television," Collinsworth said. "I can't believe we didn't put it on. His opening line was, 'I have to be the most miserable 8-0 quarterback in the history of the league.' And somehow, we didn't get that on. I have no idea why we didn't."

It's only one line from Brady, but it was obviously a telling statement because Collinsworth clearly regrets the fact that he didn't bring it up during the telecast of the game, which the Patriots ended up losing 37-20. Although it's not clear what's making him miserable -- it could be his own play, the Patriots lack of a big play wide receiver, the team's struggling offensive line or maybe even his contract situation or all of these things -- something is clearly bothering the 42-year-old.

If you're wondering whether or not Brady is still frustrated, the answer seems to be yes. After the Patriots 17-10 win over the Eagles on Sunday, Brady seemed demoralized despite the win. He only spoke to the media for 1:41 before walking out of his press conference.

"I don't anymore. I don't know," generally isn't what you want to hear from your starting quarterback when he's asked about red zone struggles.

Collinsworth has a theory on why Brady has been so frustrated this season and he seems to believe that it's because the Patriots haven't been able to crush teams like they used to.

"I think they're so used to just dominating and I think they're so used to being able to do anything they want to do," Collinsworth said. "And they don't really appear to have that sort of game-breaker on offense the way that they had in the past."

Although the Patriots don't have a game-breaker, Brady didn't sound like he would be against it if the New England decided to bring back Antonio Brown at some point this season. With Rob Gronkowski retired and Brown no longer on the team, the Patriots just don't have a home run threat anymore.

"When they don't have that down the field kind of threat working, the running game doesn't look quite as good, so I think it's a little bit of a mix of everything," Collinsworth said. "If you go right down to it, the one that's probably hurt them the most was probably losing David Andrews on the offensive line, losing Isaiah Wynn, and I guess he's coming back at this point over Marshall Newhouse."

Earlier this week, Brady was actually asked if he thought the Patriots would be able to fix their offensive struggles, and he didn't exactly say yes.

"It's great to be 9-1 but we just have high expectations for what we're doing as an offense," Brady said Wednesday, via quotes from the team. "We're just trying to figure out how we can do things consistently, with dependability, and guys are working hard at it. Sometimes it comes together early, middle of the season, late in the season and, you know, the only thing that matters really is this week and trying to beat a really good football team. So, I don't know what shape it's going to take this particular week as the game unfolds and you kind of see what the challenge is they're presenting."

Basically, it sounds like Brady is taking things week-to-week, and it will be interesting to see if he starts speaking out more should the Patriots offensive struggles continue.