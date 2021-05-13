The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With free agency mostly over with and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we can begin to actually preview the 2021 season. The AFC South is going to be one of the most intriguing divisions to watch this season. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans are looking to defend their divisional title, the Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Jacksonville Jaguars are turning over a new leaf with Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer and then the Houston Texans are entering what could be a major rebuild. Below, we will break down the Jaguars' 2021 schedule. We will list all 17 games, examine key matchups and give an initial season prediction:
2021 Jaguars schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
1
at Texans
Sept. 12
1 p.m.
CBS
2
vs. Broncos
Sept. 19
1 p.m.
CBS
3
vs. Cardinals
Sept. 26
1 p.m.
CBS
4
at Bengals
Sept. 30
8:20 p.m.
NFL Network
5
vs. Titans
Oct. 10
1 p.m.
CBS
6
vs. Dolphins (London)
Oct. 17
9:30 a.m.
CBS
7
BYE
Oct. 24
8
at Seahawks
Oct. 31
4:05 p.m.
CBS
9
vs. Bills
Nov. 7
1 p.m.
CBS
10
at Colts
Nov. 14
1 p.m.
CBS
11
vs. 49ers
Nov. 21
1 p.m.
FOX
12
vs. Falcons
Nov. 28
1 p.m.
CBS
13
at Rams
Dec. 5
4:25 p.m.
CBS
14
at Titans
Dec. 12
1 p.m.
CBS
15
vs. Texans
Dec. 19
1 p.m.
CBS
16
at Jets
Dec. 26
1 p.m.
CBS
17
at Patriots
Jan. 2
1 p.m.
CBS
|18
|vs. Colts
|Jan. 9
|1 p.m.
|CBS
Jaguars key games
- Week 10 at Indianapolis Colts: Obviously, every divisional matchup is important, but the Colts were the lone team the Jaguars beat last season. Still, Indy finished second in the AFC South and made the playoffs, but maybe this year Jacksonville could challenge the Colts in the standings. That possibility hinges on how well Carson Wentz works out.
- Week 4 at Cincinnati Bengals: It's Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow! These two last met in the 2020 College Football Playoff title game, where Burrow and his LSU Tigers capped a perfect season with a 42-25 victory. Lawrence did not throw a touchdown in the game, while Burrow tossed five scores. Both players were chosen with the No. 1 overall pick in their respective drafts, and are expected to turn their teams around. Maybe this is the start of a budding rivalry.
- Week 16 at New York Jets: Lawrence went No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft while Zach Wilson went No. 2. Both the Jaguars and Jets were abysmal last year, so which quarterback can turn their franchise around the quickest? All eyes will be on the quarterbacks this week.
Jaguars toughest matchup
Week: 13 | Date: Dec. 5 | Time: 4:25 p.m.
Opponent: at Los Angeles Rams
The Rams had the best defense in the league last year and it carried the team to the postseason. Now, they also have found a legitimate quarterback in Matthew Stafford. The Rams in L.A. could be the toughest game the Jaguars play this season, and it will be fun to see how Lawrence fares against an elite defense.
Jaguars projected win total:
2021 record prediction: 7-10
A 7-10 season would be a solid campaign for Meyer. This roster has talent on both sides of the ball and a new quarterback who could take the Jaguars to another level by himself. Jacksonville probably isn't ready to compete for a divisional title right now, but the Jaguars could prove to be competitive in 2021 against some very talented teams. This year is about showing Jacksonville is on the right track.