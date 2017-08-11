Jaguars release tackle Branden Albert after he retires then tries to unretire
Albert was traded to the Jaguars this offseason after three seasons in Miami
A week after Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert announced his retirement -- and days after he abruptly wanted to un-retire -- the team released from the reserve/retired list, the team tweeted on Friday.
Albert, 32, had a base salary of $8.9 million for the season. He was a member of the Jaguars for just five months after being traded by the Dolphins in March for a conditional 2018 seventh-rounder (Albert had to appear in three games next season), but didn't take part in the Jags' offseason program because he was looking for a new deal. But Jacksonville drafted Cam Robinson with its second-round pick and Albert was expected to battle the rookie for playing time in 2017.
When Jaguars executive president Tom Coughlin was asked Tuesday about Albert, he didn't mince words.
"What about him?" Coughlin said, via Jacksonville.com.
Specifically, how surprising was it that Albert retired and then changed his mind?
Coughlin's response, in full: "Reserve/retired. That's all I have to say about it. There's nothing really to say. Reserve/retired."
And now Albert, a first-round pick of the Chiefs in 2008 and a two-time Pro Bowler, seems to be out of a job altogether. Meanwhile, the Jaguars also signed fifth-year running back Jonathan Grimes and waive/injured running back Tyler Gaffney.
