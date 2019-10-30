Jaguars rookie phenom Gardner Minshew says he 'can't worry' about Nick Foles' eventual return

The Jacksonville Jaguars have clearly taken a step forward this year, thanks in large part to how well their new quarterback has performed. While the team made it a point to find a new franchise quarterback this offseason, no one could have predicted who has led them to a .500 record through Week 8.

Jacksonville inked former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million deal in March, but he played just 10 plays before going down with a fractured collarbone in front of his home fans. In stepped sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew, who passed for an impressive 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception after replacing Foles in the season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In all, Minshew has passed for 1,976 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in eight games. He's 4-3 as the starting quarterback and is the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 13 touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions through his first eight games. He's quickly turned into a fan favorite -- his game characterized by miraculous escapes from would-be tacklers in the pocket and downfield throws that not every rookie quarterback can make. "Minshew Mania" may be coming to an end, however, as Foles is eligible to return in just a couple of weeks, which means head coach Doug Marrone will have to make a tough decision at quarterback.

During a Wednesday interview on "Good Morning Football," Minshew indicated that he's not worried about his starting status being taken away, and just wants what's best for the team in the long run.

"It's something I can't really worry about right now," Minshew said, via NFL.com. "Every half-way competitive guy ever, you want to be the guy out there helping your team win, there is no doubt about that. But at the end of the day, we just want to win, and whatever we've got to do to make it happen, we're going to do it."

The Jaguars invested a lot of dollars into Foles, and for good reason. The Super Bowl LII MVP kept the Eagles afloat when Carson Wentz missed time due to injury, and proved that he's a legitimate starting quarterback who can compete and win on the biggest of stages.

Minshew has another chance to show what he's capable of as a starter against the Houston Texans in London this week before the Jaguars get their bye week. Foles will be ready to return to face the Indianapolis Colts the following week on Nov. 17, something Minshew is ready for if it leads to more wins for his team.