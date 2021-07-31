Most of the conversation in Foxborough this summer is going to center around the quarterback position. Specifically, the talk will be about whether or not first-round rookie Mac Jones can flash enough of his potential throughout training camp and the preseason to unseat Cam Newton as the club's starter to begin the year. As that battle unfolds, there are some other developments elsewhere on New England's quarterback depth chart.

Jarrett Stidham underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a back injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Stidham will miss up to three months but the injury is not considered season-ending. Stidham had been experiencing right shoulder and back pain when throwing the football and began camp on the PUP list.

With Stidham sidelined, the Patriots claimed quarterback Jake Dolegala off waivers on Wednesday. Dolegala joins Newton, Jones and Brian Hoyer in camp.

"Well, we just thought it would be good to have another quarterback actively participating in camp," Bill Belichick said Thursday. "Jarrett Stidham will miss a little time, so we'll have Jake in here."

Meanwhile, Stidham -- who was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft -- is entering his third season in the NFL. While Jones is looked at as the clear future at the position, Stidham was set to contend for a roster spot as a backup over the course of camp, so this injury popping up now is hardly the best timing.