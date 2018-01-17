Jarvis Landry calls contract discussions with Dolphins 'disrespectful'

Jarvis Landry enters the 2018 offseason without a contract, which means his time in Miami might be coming to an abrupt and potentially ugly ending. This week, Landry told the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson that the Dolphins' handling of his contract situation has been "disrespectful."

Their approach "from the offer process until this point was disrespectful," he said. "I tried to handle it the right way and figured if a team values you and wants you to be a part of the team, why haven't they answered [his agent's counter-offer] in the past month?"

Landry cited his decision put the team first by attending OTAs and training camp without an extension, which has gone unrewarded by the Dolphins to this point.

"I displayed I was a team guy," Landry said. "I understand not going to OTAs and training camp would raise eyebrows.

"My agent and I talked about being a leader and setting a good example so I silenced all those things by going to OTAs and training camp, by putting the team first and being a team guy. I feel like in the NFL, they preach loyalty and family and they have none for you. As a player, you see it's not a family during negotiations, how it becomes them versus me or me versus them. That's part of the NFL I believe the fans don't see."

In 2017, Landry caught a career-high 112 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. In his four-year career, he's averaged 100 catches, 1,010 yards, and 5.5 touchdowns per season. His 400 catches since 2014 are the third-most in football behind only Antonio Brown and Julio Jones, according to Pro Football Reference's database. In that sense, he's one of the game's best receivers.

But to understand Landry's impact requires looking beyond his reception total, because it's misleading. Only three players have caught at least 400 passes since 2014 -- Landry, Jones, and Brown -- but Landry is the only one of the three to be averaging around 10 yards per catch (10.1 to be exact). The other two are averaging 15.4 yards per catch (Jones) and 13.5 yards per catch (Brown). Since 2014, among players with at least 16 games played, he ranks 77th in yards per catch. His value is more limited than players like Brown and Jones because his game is dependent on catching short passes. In that sense, he's not one of the game's best receivers.

To be clear, Landry can still be valuable to a team -- especially ones like the 49ers and Bears who are desperate for quality targets for their new franchise quarterbacks. But it all comes down to the cost. It wouldn't be surprising if Landry is hoping to get paid like Davante Adams, who is reportedly getting roughly $14 million a year from the Packers. And if that's the case, the Dolphins are right to be balking. The Dolphins have a ton of holes on their roster, so investing $14 million a year in a solid receiver probably isn't the wisest investment.

If Landry does hit the open market -- remember, the Dolphins could always franchise tag him -- he'll be one of the best available receivers, but that doesn't mean he's guaranteed to get a huge contract. A year ago, Alshon Jeffery had to take a one-year, prove-it contract before signing a four-year extension in December.

"I've got so many mixed emotions," Landry said. "I am at peace. I understand the situation. Regardless of if I am a Dolphin next year or not, my hard work will pay off."

If this is the end of Landry's Dolphins career, it will have ended with a Week 17 ejection that coach Adam Gase called "embarrassing."