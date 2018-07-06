Jarvis Landry marvels at fellow Browns receiver Josh Gordon, says he's 'unstoppable'

It's well known by now that Josh Gordon is an absolute freak of nature. He's 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and he runs a 4.52 40-yard dash. Fantasy owners will likely never forget the early days of his career, before a myriad of suspensions kept him out of the NFL for over two years. He had a brief stint in 2017 where he played five games and averaged 18.6 yards per catch, and heading into 2018 his hype level is at a fever pitch.

Now, new Browns receiver Jarvis Landry is getting a glimpse of what Gordon is capable of, and you could say that he's impressed.

"The size that he has and his ability to be able to get in and out of cuts, I think that's one of the most impressive things I've recognized and noticed about him," Landry told Jim Rome Thursday on "The Jim Rome Show."

Landry went on, saying that: "The more he continues to hone in on that and grow as far as in route running, listen, the kid's unstoppable." Landry said.

Keep in mind, that "kid" is older than Landry. Landry is 25, whereas Gordon is 27. But, perhaps more importantly, Gordon doesn't need anyone to tell him how outrageously good he is. Back in November, Gordon said: "My goal is to be the best receiver of all time." He knows he's great, and he knows he can get better, even with his time out of the league.

Landry isn't the only player impressed by Gordon so far. First overall pick, quarterback Baker Mayfield, told <em>The Cleveland Plain Dealer</em> in June that "I've never seen anybody like him, bar none. He's definitely gifted."

Before suspensions derailed him, Gordon had a career average of 17.1 yards per catch, 2,754 yards and 14 touchdowns. And that was over the span of about two full seasons. While the vote of confidence is nice, it's fair to say that Gordon doesn't need the endorsements. If he comes back as good as he was, he should be just fine.