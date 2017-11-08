Browns' Josh Gordon: 'My goal is to be the best receiver of all time'

Josh Gordon, who hasn't played in an NFL game since 2014 due to drug-related suspensions, is finally back with the Browns after getting conditionally reinstated by the NFL last week. Despite his lengthy absence away from football, Gordon isn't lowering his own personal expectations.

On Tuesday, Gordon returned to the team's facility and on Wednesday, he spoke with reporters for the first time in what feels like forever. According to Gordon, his goal is to become the league's best receiver ... of all time.

"My goal is to be the best receiver of all time." - Josh Gordon — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2017

Of course, Gordon is also targeting an improvement off the field as well.

Josh Gordon says he has a "newfound obsession with improvement" on and off the field — Patrick Maks (@maksimuspatrick) November 8, 2017 On the field, Josh Gordon wants to be best WR in NFL. Off of it, he wants to "wake up and make sure I can improve somewhere" — Patrick Maks (@maksimuspatrick) November 8, 2017

You can watch more of his meeting with reporters below:

So, while expectations for Gordon should be lowered for the rest of this season -- he's not even eligible to play in games yet -- expectations for the rest of his career shouldn't be lowered too much considering he's still only 26 years old and once put up a ridiculous 87-catch, 1,646-yard, nine-touchdown stat line in a 14-game season while catching passes from Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, and Brandon Weeden. The talent clearly is there. The biggest questions are still related to his behavior off the field.

Gordon recently admitted that he used to get high or drunk before every game, which makes that stat line above even more impressive in a way, hence his suspension problem. But Gordon got conditionally reinstated last week and could play in a game as soon as Week 13. He said sobriety gets easier every day.

Josh Gordon says sobriety gets easier each day. #Browns pic.twitter.com/IaGut2ojOt — cdotcombrowns (@cdotcombrowns) November 8, 2017

Our John Breech explained how you can expect his reinstatement process to play out:

Due to the conditional nature of the reinstatement, Gordon won't be able to play in a game just yet. As of Nov. 1, Gordon will be allowed to attend meetings, engage in conditioning work and individual workouts. As long as Gordon stays clean, he'll be allowed to practice with the Browns starting on Nov. 20. At that point, Gordon will be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list, which means he won't take up a roster spot as the Browns try and decide what to do with him. On Nov. 27, Gordon will be eligible to be placed on the Browns' active roster, which means he could potentially play in Week 13 against the Chargers. As of Nov. 27, the Browns will have one week to decide if they want to activate him, meaning he can be kept on the Commissioner's Exempt list until Dec. 4.

The Browns could use the help. They're 1-23 since the beginning of the 2016 season and are in desperate need of good, young players.

Enter, Josh Gordon.