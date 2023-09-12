The Aaron Rodgers era is off to a nightmare of a start in New York. On the Jets' first drive of their Monday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the veteran quarterback was injured and helped off the field by trainers. After a visit to the blue medical tent, he was carted to the locker room. After initially being labeled as questionable with an ankle injury, he was later downgraded to out. The Jets announced that his X-rays were negative.

Rodgers suffered the injury after being sacked by veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd on a first-and-10 with 11:40 remaining in the first quarter. While it appeared at first that Rodgers was OK, he went back down to the turf while officials stopped play.

Check out what happened, here:

Trainers attended to Rodgers before helping him off the field while former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers under center.

Rodgers, of course, was arguably the story of the NFL offseason, as the Green Bay Packers legend was dealt to the Jets for a first-round pick, second-round pick, sixth-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-round pick. The Jets were searching for consistency at the quarterback position, and landed a Super Bowl champion, five-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler. However, New York's football hopes and dreams have been put on hold until we learn more about the injury Rodgers sustained.