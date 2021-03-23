Corey Davis presumably discussed the New York Jets' quarterback situation before signing a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the team in free agency. And contrary to popular opinion, the former Tennessee Titans wide receiver expects the Jets to stick with the incumbent starter in 2021. Addressing reporters Tuesday, Davis said he signed with New York thinking former first-round pick Sam Darnold will return as the club's quarterback this year.

"The situation, it is what it is," Davis said, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "Obviously I'm coming in with my understanding that Sam is the guy. That doesn't scare me away at all. I've seen Sam do great things."

Later asked to clarify his remarks and confirm whether he believes Darnold will be his QB come September, Davis doubled down: "That's my understanding, correct."

For now, of course, Davis can't really say anything else. Darnold remains under contract with the Jets through 2021, and team brass has openly indicated the former No. 3 overall pick could be back as the starting QB under new coach Robert Saleh. There's certainly a possibility New York could use its top selection in this year's draft, No. 2 overall, to build around Darnold rather than completely restart at the game's most important position; or trade down from No. 2 and stockpile even more assets.

But until draft day comes and goes, Darnold's future with the Jets remains unclear. General manager Joe Douglas, who gave Davis a big deal to serve as someone's top target in 2021, has acknowledged he'll listen to trade offers for Darnold, and New York is expected to have access to all but one of this year's top QB prospects picking No. 2.