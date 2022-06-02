The New York Jets currently have 125-1 odds to win the Super Bowl this coming season, tied for the third-lowest odds in the NFL at this stage of the offseason. But don't tell new Jets corner D.J. Reed that. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Reed was bullish on his new team's potential following an offseason where they added several new pieces, including the three-year, $33 million deal he inked back in March.

"I don't think it is," Reed said when asked if a Super Bowl run was farfetched for New York this season, via the New York Post. "When you think about it, it's kind of déjà vu. My rookie year in San Fran we went 4-12, got some guys in the draft, got some guys in free agency and was in the Super Bowl, up by 10 in the fourth, Reed said. "Unfortunately, we didn't win. [Patrick] Mahomes did what he did. But we went to the Super Bowl from being 4-12 the year before. So, I don't think it's farfetched, especially with the additions that we brought on."

Reed is right to note the upgrades that New York made to its roster over the last few months, which includes a revamped secondary. Not only did the Jets bring in Reed, but they signed safety Jordan Whitehead in free agency and took corner "Sauce" Gardner with the fourth overall selection at the NFL Draft. That trio alone should make the Jets defense much more competitive than the unit that ranked dead last in the NFL against the pass in DVOA last season.

On top of those additions, the team drafted wideout Garrett Wilson and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson in the first round, while taking running back Breece Hall in the second in what was one of the more impressive draft hauls this offseason. When you account for those pieces, the signings of guard Laken Tomlinson and tight end C.J. Uzomah, along with the return of pass rusher Carl Lawson (missed last year with a torn Achilles), New York has a lot of talent being injected into this roster.

Will that result in a surprise Super Bowl run? That remains to be seen. However, we did just see a Bengals team that was 150-1 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at some books last year reach the big game, so it's not totally out of the question. New York also wouldn't even be the biggest underdog to win the Super Bowl. Dating back to 1977, the Rams are the biggest preseason underdog to reach and win the Super Bowl at 150-1 when they beat the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

For New York to truly accomplish this bonkers feat, they'll need to see a pop from former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. Joe Burrow's ascension to a superstar quarterback last season and Kurt Warner bursting onto the scene in 1999 was what propelled the Bengals and Rams to defy the odds, and Wilson will now needs to take a similar leap in Year 2 for the Jets to shock the NFL and prove Reed right.