After just 11 games in two seasons with the Jets, Denzel Mims has asked for a trade. The 24-year-old caught 31 passes 490 yards during his first two years in New York.

While Mims has shown flashes of his potential during training camp, it appears that he has fallen back in the Jets' receiving pecking order that includes fourth-year wideout Jeff Smith and rookie Calvin Johnson. New York's receiving corps also includes starter Corey Davis, 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore and 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson.

"It's just time," Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, said of his client in a statement (via NFL Media). "Denzel tried in good faith, but it's clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them.

"We feel at this point a trade is our only option, since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him."

While his stats are underwhelming, Mims' age, potential and willingness to play special teams are things that may attract him to teams that are looking to bolster their receiving corps. One team that may be interested in Mims is the Cleveland Browns, whose receiving corps is relatively light behind former Pro Bowler Amari Cooper. Cooper's former team, the Dallas Cowboys, could also be a possibility for Mims if the Jets are willing to either trade or release him. The Cowboys are currently light at that position following training camp injuries to Michael Gallup and James Washington.

Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play has contributed to Mims' disappointing start. Mims is surely hoping to returning to the form that at Baylor saw him become one of college football's most productive wideouts. During his final three seasons at Baylor, the 6-foot-3 wideout caught 28 touchdowns while averaging nearly 16 yards per catch.

"(Jets GM) Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel," Slavin said, "and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor."