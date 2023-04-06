While the trade of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets is still in limbo, the Jets are doing everything they can to recreate the comforts of Lambeau Field at MetLife Stadium. So far this offseason, the Jets have hired former Packers offensive coordinator and recently fired Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator. New York also signed one of Rodgers' top Green Bay receivers, Allen Lazard, to a four-year, $44 million contract in free agency. Now, Gang Green has brought in another former Packer, signing one of Rodgers' former backup quarterbacks Tim Boyle to a one-year contract, according to NFL Media.

Boyle began his career as an undrafted free agent quarterback with the Packers in 2018 and spent three seasons in Green Bay before signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions in 2021. When Boyle was set to make his first career start in Week 11 of the 2021 season with Detroit against the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers had nothing but praise for his former backup.

"I love Tim, I just saw the news today, was planning on reaching out after work today," Rodgers said in 2021 prior to Boyle getting his first career start in Week 11 of that season against the Cleveland Browns, per Sports Illustrated. "Tim's a great guy, man. He's a great human. Happy for his opportunity, if it comes to fruition this week. Obviously, he's dealt with a thumb, I believe a thumb injury this season. So, really happy if he gets the opportunity. He's just a special guy. I watched him grow and develop over the years with us, not just as a person, but as a player. He's got a big-time arm, and he's very athletic, as well."

The 28-year-old went 0-3 in his three starts with the Lions in 2021, and he's thrown for 574 yards, three touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his 17 career games.

Perhaps this training camp picture of Boyle, Rodgers, and Jordan Love gets recreated in Florham Park this preseason with Zach Wilson sitting alongside the two former Packers.