The New York Jets have agreed to terms with former Packers receiver Allen Lazard on a four-year, $44 million deal, according to NFL Media. The Jets also have Packers wideout Randall Cobb on their radar, as well as Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, per ESPN.

The unavoidable connection people will make, of course, is New York's continued recruitment of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Especially when it comes to Cobb, who is a close friend of Rodgers. It appears the four-time NFL MVP has narrowed his options to three possibilities: returning to the Packers, ordering a trade to the Jets or hanging up the cleats for good. As ESPN points out, during their five seasons together with the Packers, Lazard caught 168 passes for 2,216 yards and 19 touchdowns from Rodgers.

On Monday, Trey Wingo reported that Rodgers to the Jets was done. However, multiple reports refuted this. The Jets remain cautiously optimistic as they await word on Rodgers' decision, per Schefter.

Allen Lazard GB • WR • #13 TAR 100 REC 60 REC YDs 788 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Lazard originally joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2018. However, he did not make the final roster, and signed with the Packers practice squad. Lazard played in all 16 games in his second NFL season, and caught 35 passes for 477 yards and three touchdowns. From there, his role in the offense continued to grow. In 2022, Lazard caught a career-high 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns.

At wide receiver, the Jets currently have reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Malik Taylor, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, Corey Davis and Irvin Charles on roster.