The calendar has hit March 13 -- the start of the NFL free agency negotiation window -- and we're still hoping more clarity arrives in Aaron Rodgers' decision-making process. We're still all waiting on whether or not the Green Bay Packers quarterback wants to play a 19th NFL football season and where he would potentially want to suit up for that season.

Rodgers' options have seemingly narrowed to retirement or agreeing to join the New York Jets via trade after Packers team president Mark Murphy indicated Friday that Green Bay would like to move on from its longest-tenured player and all-time passing touchdowns leader to bring on the Jordan Love era.

On Monday, Trey Wingo reported Rodgers to the Jets is done, and that history was about to repeat itself. The Jets, meanwhile, remain cautiously optimistic as they await word on Rodgers' decision, per Adam Schefter.

Jets players certainly seemed optimistic they would land the future Hall of Fame QB:

On Saturday at the RX Flag Football Charity Event in Laguna Beach, California, Rodgers acknowledged the need for the Packers to know what he would like to do with football future in an interview with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall -- and ex-Jet -- for the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast.

"I think it won't be long, there's a time limit for all of this," Aaron Rodgers said when asked about the timeline of his thought process regarding what he would like to be doing in 2023.

Since the four-time NFL MVP has multiple years remaining on a three-year, $150 contract extension he signed with the Packers last offseason, the team had to give Rodgers permission to speak with the Jets, something they wanted to do should they make the investment to trade for the 39-year-old passer. Murphy acknowledged Green Bay gave Rodgers and the Jets permission to connect in order to "reach a resolution that works not only for Aaron, but for us."

"It's always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. It's always interesting," Rodgers said when Marshall asked what it was like meeting Jets owner Woody Johnson. "That's all I'm giving you."

Rodgers added: "Stay tuned."

The team owner joined general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, one of Rodgers' former offensive coordinators in Green Bay, in flying out to Southern California to meet with Rodgers on his home turf earlier in the week.

Should Rodgers opt to continue his football career and do so with the Jets and follow in predecessor Brett Favre's footsteps, the quarterback indicated he wouldn't feel like an "all-timer" with a new franchise should he only play there for one season. Rodgers has taken his football career year-to-year for the last two seasons, deciding each offseason about whether or not to keep playing in the NFL. When Marshall claimed to be an "all-time Jet" after playing two seasons with Gang Green from 2016-2017 in which he totaled 77 receptions, 942 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, Rodgers pushed back on the idea that a player, even a great one, can be an "all-time" figure for an NFL franchise if they only player for that team for a year or two.

"Not if you only played there one year, you can't be an all-timer," Rodgers said. "Organizations have history, it's about the people that have made those organizations."

The entire NFL and its fans now wait for Rodgers' ensuing reaction and career decision as whatever he chooses to do will jumpstart a flurry of activity throughout the rest of the 2023 offseason.